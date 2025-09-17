Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday tore into Donald Trump on social media, accusing the president of “making things up” and telling a “straight up lie” about the state’s effort to rebuild after devastating wildfires in Los Angeles at the beginning of the year.

The back-and-forth began when Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social that Gavin “Newscum” was nearing approval on a plan to build low-income housing in Pacific Palisades, a high-end neighborhood that saw some of the worst damage in the fires.

“How unfair is that to the people that have suffered so much!” Trump continued. “Newscum allowed their houses to burn by not accepting Hundreds of Millions of Gallons of Water from the Pacific Northwest, and now, the Low Income Housing starts rising long before he gets Permits for California Citizens to rebuild, but long after the Federal Permits were issued.”

Newsom, who has mimicked Trump’s sharp-elbowed social media style in recent months, soon fired back.

“Take your dementia meds, grandpa,” the governor’s office wrote on X. “You are making things up again.”

open image in gallery Gavin Newsom accuses the president of telling lies about the rebuilding effort in the wake of the Los Angeles wildfire, the latest in a long-running feud that has seen the pair trade barbs online and back rival redistricting plans ( Getty Images )

The post from Newsom’s office claimed Trump’s message had at least five lies, saying there was no new state effort to build low-income housing in the Palisades and water from the Pacific Northwest doesn’t even reach California hydrants. The governor’s office added that the city and county of Los Angeles have approved nearly 900 rebuilding permits, while there’s no such thing as a federal housing permit.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass had a similar take, responding to Trump’s diatribe with a one-word post on X: “Lies.”

open image in gallery California released $101 million in funds to fast-track affordable housing in areas hit by fires, but Newsom says the state isn’t specifically seeking low-income housing in the hard-hit Palisades neighborhood ( Getty Images )

Trump’s comments appear to reference a July plan from the state to release $101 million in funds to fast-track the creation of affordable multifamily housing units across areas impacted by the fires.

Officials at the time said the plan would “galvanize the collective public-private response to the wildfires in Los Angeles County, expediting and expanding opportunities to build affordable housing for low-income residents.”

Newsom, long rumored to be pursuing a 2028 presidential run, began relentlessly mocking Trump online this summer, often adopting the president’s social media signatures such as all-caps rants and derisive nicknames.

open image in gallery Newsom has taken to copying Trump’s bombastic social media style in recent months, while California has sought to combat a Trump-backed redistricting plan in Texas that could determine the fate of the 2026 midterms ( Copyright 2025. The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The approach, which has helped Newsom surge in hypothetical primary polls, comes amid more substantive clashes between the Golden State and the White House.

Newsom in August signed a bill to pursue a mid-decade redistricting plan in California that could add up to five Democratic seats in Congress, in response to a Trump-backed plan in Texas, to add an equal number of GOP seats ahead of the 2026 midterms.