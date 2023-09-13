Gas prices drive inflation up 0.6 per cent in August

A spike in gas prices caused US inflation to increase by 0.6 per cent in August, which was higher than the 0.2 per cent increase in July, according to the Consumer Price Index report released on Wednesday.

The report showed that inflation also increased rose by 3.7 per cent in the past 12 months.

The price index for gasoline increased by 10.6 per cent last month compared to 0.2 per cent in July. Still, the index for gasoline declined 3.3 per cent in the past twelve months.

The price index for food increased by 0.2 per cent in August, mirroring the increase it had in July.

The increase inflation comes as the Federal Reserve has dramatically increased interest rates as a way to temper a hot labour market that has caused inflation to spike. The price for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs increased by 0.8 per cent but the index for pork increased 2.2 per cent. The index for cereal and bakery products rose by 0.5 per cent.