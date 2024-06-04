Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Attorney General Merrick Garland condemned Donald Trump and members of the GOP for spreading falsehoods about the Justice Department and about President Joe Biden supposedly being behind the prosecution of Trump in New York over a hush money scheme.

Garland was speaking at a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday and made the remark in his opening statement, accusing members and the former president (though not by name) of circulating “false claims that a jury verdict in a state trial, brought by a local district attorney, was somehow controlled by the Justice Department”.

“That conspiracy theory is an attack on the judicial process itself,” said Garland.

His comments come as Republicans, led by the former president, have relentlessly trashed the US justice system and the Manhattan district attorney’s prosecution of Trump as everything from politically motivated to “fascist” in the wake of the ex-president’s conviction on 34 felony counts this past Thursday. Trump was accused and found guilty of falsifying business records in order to hide a hush money scheme involving a porn star that his closest advisers believed would have damaged his presidential campaign were it made public.

The ex-president is separately facing three other impending criminal trials, two related to his efforts to change the results of the 2020 election and block Joe Biden from becoming president, and one related to his allegedly illegal retention of classified materials including documents and files related to the US’s military capabilities. He has professed his innocence in all cases.

In the days following his conviction in his former home state of New York, Trump has turned to his base of political support for donations, raising a staggering $34.8m in the first 24 hours alone. At the same time, reports have emerged indicating that Democrats are split on the issue of campaigning against the former president while mentioning his criminal conviction, with some wary of politicising the criminal justice process.

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice

President Biden merely flashed a grin when asked by a reporter about his 2024 opponent’s conviction on 34 felony counts and how it would affect the election, but expanded on his thoughts significantly on Monday at a private event with campaign donors in Connecticut.

“Folks, the campaign entered uncharted territory last week,” he told his audience.

“For the first time in American history, a former president that is a convicted felon is now seeking the office of the presidency,” Biden added. “But as disturbing as that is, more damaging is the all-out assault Donald Trump is making on the American system of justice.”

Republicans who have raised objections to the multiple prosecutions of Trump, who in essence has been campaigning for re-election since the day he left the White House in 2021, have largely ignored or explained away the former president’s own vows to utilise the Justice Department to go after members of Joe Biden’s family, or the president himself, in a hypothetical second Trump term. Megyn Kelly, an on-again-off-again supporter of Trump in conservative media, even suggested on a broadcast this past week that Barack Obama could be a target of a vengeful Republican-led Department of Justice.

But Trump’s repeated threats to jail his political opponents are nothing new. What’s new are the plans being drawn up by organizations involved with the so-called “Project 2025” effort, which seeks to reshape the federal government along conservative priorities including, most importantly, a massive erosion of the political independence of the Justice Department and attorney general.

Along with going after his political enemies, Trump has made a number of other promises in recent weeks which have been aimed at the American justice system and the integrity of the Department of Justice’s decisions related to criminal prosecution.

In numerous campaign speeches, he has vowed to issue pardons for convicted and charged participants in the January 6 riot, the 2021 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters aimed at halting or reversing the certification of the 2020 presidential election, seemingly at Trump’s urging.

At a recent appearance in Washington DC at the Libertarian Party’s national convention, he also promised to commute the sentence of Ross Ulbricht, the convicted founder of the Silk Road dark web marketplace which served as a major hub for drug sales and other ilicit activity.