Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Fox News host dismissed the notion that former president Donald Trump would carry the youth vote, pointing to the fact that Vanilla Ice performed at his New Year’s Eve party.

The Five co-host Jessica Tarlov told her colleagues, “This idea that Trump is blowing him out of the water is just not supported by the data.”

“If you believe that Trump will win by 20 points of the Black vote, I have many, many bridges to sell you. Or the youth vote. The guy had Vanilla Ice at his New Year’s Eve party and you think he’s winning the youth vote?”

“How dare you, Jessica. I have heard a lot from you over the years, but that will not stand!” Jesse Watters countered.

“Ice, ice, baby, you’re losing the youth vote,” Tarlov retorted, referencing the rapper’s perhaps most famous song.

Greg Gutfeld then accused Tarlov of using the data “out of context,” prompting a back-and-forth between the two.

Watters then abruptly cut in: “Stop! Collaborate and listen.”

Donald Trump hosted a glamorous New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago featuring performances from Vanilla Ice and Steve Clark.

Following the performances, Mr Trump regaled the crowd with his political ambitions: “We’re going to have a fantastic year. Our country has gone to hell but we’re going to turn it around, we’re going to turn it around quickly.”

According to a December poll form the Harvard Kennedy School, those aged 18-29 said in a hypothetical matchup between President Joe Biden and Mr Trump, Mr Biden came out ahead with 41 per cent support compared to Mr Trump’s 30 per cent.

However, the poll also suggests that young Americans are less likely to vote in 2024 compared to the last election. In 2020, Mr Biden collected 60 per cent of voters under 30, according to New York Times exit polls at the time.