Trump takes Colorado primary ballot fight to Supreme Court: Live
Former president challenges nation’s highest court to rule on state decision as he readies Iowa rally alongside potential running mate
Donald Trump doubles down on anti-immigrant rhetoric after Supreme Court decision
Donald Trump has asked the US Supreme Court to overturn a ruling by Colorado’s Supreme Court that he cannot run for elected office again because of his role in the January 6 Capitol riot under the terms of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which bars those seen to have “engaged in insurrection” from returning to power.
As it stands, Mr Trump will not appear on the state’s Republican primary ballots.
He has already appealed against a similar ruling in Maine, calling secretary of state Shenna Bellows’ decision to exclude him “arbitrary” and suggesting it was politically motivated.
Meanwhile, the Republican front-runner is continuing to prepare for the upcoming Iowa caucuses.
He is set to visit the Midwest on Saturday, the third anniversary of the notorious assault on the US Capitol by his supporters, where he plans to address conservative voters with support from South Dakota governor Kristi Noem, widely tipped as a potential running mate and prospective vice president.
The former comedian and actress Roseanne Barr will also stump for Mr Trump in the coming days, as will his son Eric Trump, as the candidate seeks to beat out rivals Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis.
A federal judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit against Donald Trump brought by the partner of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died a day after being attacked by rioters during the 6 January 2021 insurrection.
US district court Judge Amit Mehta has ruled that Sicknick’s partner, Sandra Garza, lacked “statutory standing” to file a claim against Mr Trump as she was not his spouse or domestic partner under Washington DC law.
Shweta Sharma has more.
Maine’s Secretary of State was the target of a “swatting” just one day after she announced Donald Trump has been disqualified from Maine’s 2024 ballot.
Police received a call from a man claiming to have broken into Shenna Bellows’s Manchester, Maine home, according to a statement from Maine State Police. Ms Bellows was not home on 29 December, and police found nothing suspicious in or around the home when they searched.
The incident remains under investigation, police said.
Katie Hawkinson has the details.
Donald Trump’s attorneys have formally asked the US Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that finds him constitutionally ineligible for the presidency for his actions surrounding the attack on the US Capitol on January 6.
Last month’s historic ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court disqualified the former president from appearing on the state’s 2024 presidential ballots, an argument at the centre of more than a dozen similar cases across the US challenging his eligibility under the provisions of the 14th Amendment.
The question could now be in the hands of the nation's highest court, teeing up a politically explosive case that could reshape the 2024 election and have far-reaching impacts beyond the former president's campaign.
Donald Trump’s attorneys have appealed a decision from Maine’s top elections official to remove him from 2024 presidential ballots for his actions surrounding the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
Last week’s decision from Maine’s secretary of state Shenna Bellows challenges his eligibility under a provision of the 14th Amendment, which bars any person who has sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution and “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding public office.
The attack, fuelled by the former president’s false narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, was “an attack not only upon the Capitol and government officials, but also an attack on the rule of law,” she wrote.
“The evidence here demonstrates that they occurred at the behest of, and with the knowledge and support of, the outgoing president,” according to her order. “The US Constitution does not tolerate an assault on the foundation of our government.”
Alex Woodward reports.
Trump Fox News town hall to go head-to-head with GOP debate
Fox News will host a town hall with former President Donald Trump on the same night as his challengers for the Republican presidential nomination appear on stage for a debate just days before the Iowa caucuses.
Both the debate and the town hall will take place in the Hawkeye state on 10 January ahead of the caucuses on the 15th.
Anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the Des Moines debate set for 9pm ET next Wednesday. The network noted that it’s the first time that Mr Trump will sit with both of them since May 2020.
Mr Trump last took part in a sit down with Mr Baier in June, speaking about his handling of classified documents for which he was indicted in Florida. He also commented on former members of his Cabinet speaking out against him returning as president, in addition to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Both anchors also moderated the first GOP primary debate in Milwaukee in August, which drew 13 million viewers. The viewership for the subsequent three debates has steadily decreased. Mr Trump has so far declined to take part in any of the debates.
A late-night filing from lawyers for Donald Trump made one final written request to a federal appeals court to grant him “immunity” from charges stemming from his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
The 41-page filing is likely the last step before three-judge panel in Washington DC hears arguments from Mr Trump’s attorneys and federal prosecutors on 9 January before making a final decision on whether the former president is “immune” from prosecution for crimes committed while in office.
Mr Trump’s trial on conspiracy charges surrounding efforts to reverse his 2020 loss is scheduled for 4 March, but the case has effectively been put on hold while the former president appeals. The US Supreme Court declined to fast-track an appeal, letting the “immunity” question play out as scheduled at the appellate level.
Whatever the outcome of that decision, the “immunity” question is likely to land right back at the US Supreme Court in the weeks to come, in the middle of Mr Trump’s campaign for the Republican nomination for president.
Alex Woodward reports:
Donald Trump’s attorneys have formally asked the US Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that finds him constitutionally ineligible for the presidency for his actions surrounding the attack on the US Capitol on January 6.
Last month’s historic ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court disqualified the former president from appearing on the state’s 2024 presidential ballots, an argument at the centre of more than a dozen similar cases across the US challenging his eligibility under the provisions of the 14th Amendment.
The question could now be in the hands of the nation's highest court, teeing up a politically explosive case that could reshape the 2024 election and have far-reaching impacts beyond the former president's campaign.
Green Day changed the lyrics of the song American Idiot in a swipe at former President Donald Trump during a live appearance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.
Instead of singing the line “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda”, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong belted out “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda” in reference to the Trump slogan Make America Great Again.
The band has used the lyric change since at least 2019 when they performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
The 2004 song initially took aim at the administration of George W Bush following the invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan.
Gustaf Kilander has the story:
His plans for the White House aren’t a secret. He spends hours on the stages of his campaign rallies outlining a violent agenda for a second term. His supporters applaud. His allies are even more explicit.
Donald Trump’s volatile campaign – calling his adversaries “vermin” and echoing the pages of Mein Kampf and white supremacist manifestos – has flooded news outlets and social media with so many appeals to authoritarianism and violence that they barely register as news. Republicans shrug. His surrogates laugh off criticism. Americans are told not to take him seriously while he’s also the subject of countless warnings about the country’s dissolution into autocracy.
Still lying about his loss in the 2020 presidential election, he would see his return to the White House as retribution for what he falsely believes he was denied over the previous four years. He tells his supporters that "they" stole that from them, too. He would then destroy everything in his way.
Liz Cheney has responded to Donald Trump’s repeated false claims that she destroyed most of the evidence from the House select committee investigating the events leading up to the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021.
The former president alleges this was done to stop him from preparing a defence case for his upcoming federal election interference trial for the charges brought against him by Special Counsel Jack Smith.
That trial is still scheduled to begin on 4 March 2024 in Washington DC. Mr Trump continues to claim his actions are covered by presidential immunity and arguments will be heard on 9 January regarding that.
