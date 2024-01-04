Trump takes Colorado primary ballot fight to Supreme Court: Live

✕ Close Donald Trump doubles down on anti-immigrant rhetoric after Supreme Court decision

Donald Trump has asked the US Supreme Court to overturn a ruling by Colorado’s Supreme Court that he cannot run for elected office again because of his role in the January 6 Capitol riot under the terms of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which bars those seen to have “engaged in insurrection” from returning to power.

As it stands, Mr Trump will not appear on the state’s Republican primary ballots.

He has already appealed against a similar ruling in Maine, calling secretary of state Shenna Bellows’ decision to exclude him “arbitrary” and suggesting it was politically motivated.

Meanwhile, the Republican front-runner is continuing to prepare for the upcoming Iowa caucuses.

He is set to visit the Midwest on Saturday, the third anniversary of the notorious assault on the US Capitol by his supporters, where he plans to address conservative voters with support from South Dakota governor Kristi Noem, widely tipped as a potential running mate and prospective vice president.

The former comedian and actress Roseanne Barr will also stump for Mr Trump in the coming days, as will his son Eric Trump, as the candidate seeks to beat out rivals Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis.