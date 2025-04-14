Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel fawned over the results of Donald Trump’s latest physical examination, admiring the president’s “youthful” and “vital” appearance while showering him with praise over his golf prowess.

“Everybody that knows him knows he is victorious at golf,” Siegel exclaimed after noting the exam results reference the president golf tournament victories.

Following the president’s lengthy annual physical at Walter Reed on Friday, the White House released the results over the weekend that revealed the 78-year-old commander-in-chief is in “excellent” health.

According to the note, the president is 6’3” and weighs 224 pounds, which is down 20 pounds since his last presidential physical in 2020. The summary also stated that the president’s resting heart rate is 62 beats a minute and his blood pressure is 128/74 mmHg, which is slightly elevated.

The results additionally claimed that Trump scored 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment exam, much as he did during his first term – an achievement that he has boasted about repeatedly. In fact, during his flight to Florida on Friday, the president made sure to point out to reporters that he “got every answer right” on the cognitive test.

Fox News medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel gushes over Donald Trump's physical exam results, which cites the president's frequent gold victories. ( Fox Business Network )

Dr. Sean Barbabella, the president’s personal physician who examined Trump, also wrote that the president shows “robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and general physical function,” adding that Trump’s “active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being” while citing his “frequent victories in golf events.” Of course, both Trump and the White House have frequently touted the president’s achievements at competitions at his own golf courses.

During an appearance on Fox Business Network’s Varney and Co., Siegel – who was incredibly impressed by Trump successfully repeating the phrase “person, woman, man, camera, TV” a few years back – could barely restrain his glee over the president’s latest physical exam.

“The results are very positive,” Siegel told anchor Stuart Varney. “His overall health looks good. He had a CAT scan of the chest which was normal, and also it was repeatedly pointed out he has never drunk alcohol and he’s never smoked.”

The Fox News doctor noted that the president’s abstinence of alcohol and tobacco gives Trump a “longer health span,” claiming that even though the president is nearly an octogenarian he can be “much more vital and have a more youthful way to behave,” which Siegel argued is “the way he seems to be.”

Referencing the president’s cognitive test results, Siegel added that regardless of what Trump scored, “you could almost judge him cognitively on how he interacts unscripted with people all around the world.” Still, it was Barbabella’s inclusion of the president’s golf skill that really impressed Siegel.

“And I also like the sense of humor that I saw in the physical because it said he is usually victorious at golf because everybody that knows him knows he is victorious at golf,” Siegel noted. “And he didn’t say that for medical reasons; that was a joke!”

He continued: “And later he said he is in great physical and spiritual shape. I think the spiritual was kind of a little bit of a joke. Another thing that they pointed out is there was a scar where he was shot, by the way, for all those out there that were doubting that he was actually shot and went to the ground in an amazing and disturbing event last July.”

In the past, the president has been accused of fabricating glowing medical examinations. Three years after the Trump campaign released a letter from Dr. Harold Bornstein saying Trump was in “extraordinary health,” Bornstein told CNN that the president had “dictated the whole letter” and he merely signed it.

“I didn't write that letter,” Bornstein said in 2018. “I just made it up as I went along. [Trump] dictated the letter and I would tell him what he couldn't put in there.”