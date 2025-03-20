Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News host Harris Faulkner invented a bizarre situation in order to ask White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt if those who vandalize Tesla’s could recieve the death penalty.

In Faulkner’s wild hypothetical, she brought up a possibility “that no one’s talking about”. The scenario sees protestors potentially being sentenced to death if they set alight a Tesla with someone’s child or pet inside.

“What happens if there’s someone in one of these cars? They blow up. That can happen. That becomes murder or worse, terrorism plus,” Faulkner said.

open image in gallery Fox News host Harris Faulkner warned those vandalizing Teslas of the extreme ramifications if a person was inside a vehicle while they attacked it ( Fox News )

The host then mentioned President Donald Trump’s recent executive order expanding the death penalty, which encourages the Department of Justice to seek the death penalty in appropriate federal cases.

“Do you think this sort of thing – and I hate to think it, people leave their children and pets in cars. I mean, you don’t know. This is deadly, dangerous stuff these liberal protesters are playing with,” the Fox News host said.

Nodding along, Leavitt said the president “condemns” the violence and is determined to punish those committing the acts against Tesla.

“He will ensure that the harshest penalties are pursued for those who are engaging in this vicious violence that we have seen targeted at this American company,” Leavitt told Faulkner.

Teslas have been targeted across the country, including instances of people throwing Molotov cocktails at dealerships, setting fire to Cybertrucks, and writing offensive messages across vehicles.

The recent attacks appear to be in protest of Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, wielding vast authority in the federal government despite being unelected. While the government contends that Musk is a “special government employee” and senior adviser to the president, court filings suggest he has greater authority.

open image in gallery A burned Tesla Cybertruck is parked at a Tesla lot in Seattle ( AP )

Trump and his administration have defended Musk and Tesla against the attacks, threatening to harshly prosecute those who attack Tesla.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said she would open investigations into attacks on Tesla and labeled the acts as “domestic terrorism.”

While the U.S. does have a federal death penalty, it is rarely invoked in cases. Typically is it reserved for cases in which the person accused of a crime has killed another person or multiple people.