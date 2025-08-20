Fox News’ Mark Levin defends Trump calling himself a ‘war hero’: ‘Let me educate the truly stupid’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shortly after Donald Trump brazenly declared himself a “war hero” on Tuesday – despite famously never serving in the military – former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger derided the president’s remarks before noting that “his people are going to find a way to justify this.”

It didn’t take long for Mark Levin to answer that challenge.

“YES, TRUMP IS A WAR HERO,” the Fox News host – who also serves on the president’s Homeland Security Advisory Council – tweeted on Wednesday.

It was on Levin’s radio show where the president delivered his self-declaration of heroism in battle, which was in the context of Trump and Levin – an outspoken supporter of Israel – lauding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Describing the Israeli leader as a “good man” who is “in there fighting,” Trump went on to praise Netanyahu as a “war hero” before bestowing that title upon himself.

open image in gallery Fox News host Mark Levin says the president is right to call himself a ‘war hero’ despite never serving in uniform. ( AFP via Getty Images )

“He’s a war hero, cause we worked together, he’s a war hero,” Trump said while chuckling. “I guess I am, too. Nobody cares, but I am, too. You know, I sent those planes.”

The president was referring to the United States joining Israel in its military air campaign against Iran in June, which resulted in American bombers striking three critical nuclear enrichment facilities. Throughout the interview, the president grumbled that he hadn’t been given enough credit for the airstrikes – which he’s repeatedly claimed “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capabilities – or other foreign policy accomplishments.

“Let me educate the truly stupid in the grotesquely moronic media and their crackpot surrogates, since President Trump made the war hero comments on my radio show last evening,” Levin posted on X amid criticism of Trump’s claiming to be a war hero.

Levin, who privately advised Trump to take military action against Iran and raged against MAGA critics of the airstrikes, went on to justify his position by citing past presidents and their achievements as commander-in-chief.

“There are lots of presidents who are war heroes who did not actually fight in a war. Reagan defeated the Soviet Union,” the conservative pundit continued. “War hero. FDR defeated the Axis powers. War hero. Lincoln won the Civil War. War hero. Trump destroyed Iran's nuclear facilities and everything with them -- which Bush 41 and 43, Clinton, Obama, and Biden said they would prevent, but failed to do. Trump stopped Iran's nuclear threat to the United States in its tracks. He gave the order. He is the commander-in-chief. War hero.”

Additionally, Levin also defended the president’s description of Netanyahu as a “war hero.” Unlike Trump, who never served in uniform, Netanyahu was a soldier in the Israel Defense Forces who fought in both the Yom Kippur War and the 1967-1970 War of Attrition, and was injured several times in combat.

“AND congratulations to President Trump for also recognizing Prime Minister Netanyahu as a war hero. He most certainly is,” Levin blared on X. “Now, back to the quislings and Hamas/Iran mouthpieces in the media and their crackpot surrogates.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump referred to both himself and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as ‘war heroes’ during a recent interview and sparked immediate backlash. ( AFP via Getty Images )

The International Criminal Court, meanwhile, has accused Netanyahu of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, issuing an arrest warrant for him and Israel’s former defense minister Yoav Gallant last November. Israel has slammed those allegations, and the United States has backed Netanyahu by imposing sanctions on several of the court’s judges in retaliation.

As for Trump’s self-annointing himself as a war hero, Kinzinger – who served in the Air National Guard and flew missions in Iraq and Afghanistan – pointed out that the president declined the opportunity to don the uniform when he had the chance.

“You can like what he’s done. That’s fine. I hope he gets a resolution in Ukraine,” Kinzinger said Tuesday night during a CNN interview. “But to put himself on the same level of people that have actually gone out and served this country, not claimed bone spurs, is an offense to anybody who served.”

Kinzinger was referencing the multiple deferments that Trump received during the Vietnam War, one of which was for having “bone spurs” while the others were for attending college.

“And frankly, you just take somebody that served, calling themselves a war hero, even that would be inappropriate. For a guy that never served to say it, it’s nuts,” he added. “But somebody, they’ll defend it, they’ll find a way.”

Beyond that, early in Trump’s first campaign for president, he infamously mocked the late Sen. John McCain’s service during the Vietnam War, which saw the former Navy pilot held captive and tortured for nearly six years in the notorious prison camp known as the “Hanoi Hilton.”

“He's not a hero,” Trump exclaimed in 2015, sparking intense backlash at the time. “He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured, OK? I hate to tell you that.”

During his first term, Trump also came under fire after The Atlantic reported that during a 2018 trip to France, he scrapped plans to attend the commemoration for the 100th anniversary of World War I at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, fearing his hair would be mussed because of expected rain.

“Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers,” Trump reportedly said, adding later that Marines who died in battle were “suckers.” While the president has repeatedly denied he said that, calling it “disinformation” and “fake news,” his then-chief of staff John Kelly – a former commander of U.S. Southern Command who lost his son in Afghanistan – insisted Trump did make those remarks.