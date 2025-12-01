Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade took a swing at Steve Witkoff following reports that the U.S. special envoy had coached a senior Russian official on how to praise Donald Trump during Ukraine-Russia peace talks, saying Witkoff's actions were “totally unacceptable.”

The Fox & Friends host also expressed concern about Witkoff’s apparent affinity for the Kremlin, saying the Trump administration official “likes Russia too much” and fuming that Witkoff told Vladimir Putin how to handle the president – whom he noted is supposed to be Witkoff’s “best friend.”

As the Trump administration continues to push its 28-point blueprint to end the war in Ukraine, which was worked on by Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Witkoff has come under fire after details of an October call with Putin senior aide Yuri Ushakov were leaked last week.

During his October 14 call with Ushakov, Witkoff urged the Russian foreign policy adviser to have Putin congratulate Trump on the Israel-Gaza peace deal, adding that such praise for the American president would ensure the two leaders would have “a really good call.”

In the phone conversation between Trump and Putin two days later, Ushakov confirmed that the Russian leader did indeed laud the president for the ceasefire. “Our president started out by congratulating Donald Trump on his successful efforts to normalize the situation in the Gaza Strip,” Ushakov noted in a summary of the call.

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade took issue with special envoy Steve Witkoff advising a Russian official how to handle Donald Trump during peace negotiations with Ukraine. ( Fox News )

Witkoff also suggested to Ushakov in their conversation that Putin should call Trump before Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky’s Oct. 17 visit to the White House, during which Zelensky hoped Washington would authorize the shipment of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

Putin, meanwhile, warned Trump during their call the day before Zelensky’s trip that giving the missiles to Ukraine would escalate the war and damage the United States’ relationship with Russia. According to the Wall Street Journal, U.S. officials said that Putin’s comments ultimately convinced Trump not to hand over any Tomahawks to Zelensky.

While some GOP lawmakers reacted to the leaked remarks by calling for Witkoff to step down and describing the incident a “blemish on our country,” Trump has defended his envoy and longtime pal. “It’s a standard thing,” the president said Tuesday on Air Force One. “That’s what a dealmaker does.”

Despite being a loyal and vocal supporter of Trump throughout the years, Kilmeade has also been an outspoken critic of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has placed the entire blame for the war on Putin, even as support for Kyiv’s war effort has plummeted among the MAGA base. This has led to Kilmeade clashing with his Fox & Friends colleagues while reminding them that “Putin is the bad guy.”

During Monday morning’s broadcast of Trump’s favorite morning talk show, Kilmeade first lamented that Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak was forced to resign last week amid a corruption investigation, noting that it could somewhat hamper the peace negotiations.

At the same time, Kilmeade expressed optimism that Kushner was taking a more prominent role in the talks, noting that the presidential son-in-law is scheduled to head to Russia alongside Witkoff to discuss a possible deal.

“I'm so glad Jared Kushner's going with Steve Witkoff because I just think he likes Russia too much. All indications are that he sees more Russia's point of view,” Kilmeade said.

“I understand in negotiations, it's no good to unload on Vladimir Putin's resume of killing and invading,” he added. “I understand that. But I think Jared Kushner's got a much more level head.”

Pivoting to the “leaked phone call,” the Fox & Friends star said that Witkoff urging Putin to talk to Trump before the Zelensky meeting was “totally unacceptable.” On top of that, the envoy’s advice to “feather the president's ego” by suggesting Trump’s the “president of peace” was a step too far for Kilmeade.

“You're supposed to be the president's best friend,” Kilmeade grumbled. “You can't be telling Vladimir Putin how to handle your best friend, who happens to be the President of the United States. I understand negotiation isn't good to vilify people.”

Meanwhile, after co-host Ainsley Earhardt wondered if Witkoff would meet with Putin directly during his trip to Moscow, Kilmeade noted that he still had some reservations about a sitdown involving Trump’s diplomat.

“They like each other. Which, it only helps to do a deal. But you just have to realize too who you are dealing with,” he concluded. “There was only one country that started this war and has been invading countries since 2008, starting in Georgia. And it's Russia. Ukraine is not a threat to Russia.”