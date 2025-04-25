Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “embarrassing” President Donald Trump with the latest attacks on Ukraine.

Trump lashed out about Russia’s latest strikes on Kyiv Thursday, where at least eight people were killed in the bombing as the White House attempts to broker a deal to end the conflict.

“I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV,” Trump fumed on Truth Social. “Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!”

The Fox & Friends co-host and long-time Trump supporter accused Putin of “undermining” the peace talks, which he said was “embarrassing” for the president.

“Vladimir Putin, I think to a degree, is embarrassing President Trump when he bombed Kyiv in this brutal attack,” Kilmeade said Friday morning on the network.

open image in gallery Brian Kilmeade said Putin's latest bombing of Ukraine is 'embarrassing' for Trump, who is trying to broker a peace deal. Kilmeade, a longtime Trump supporter, held up a copy of the New York Post front page with the headline about the conflict: ‘Words aren’t enough.’ ( FOX )

“If he’s going to embarrass the president, the president let him know yesterday, he blasted him,” Kilmeade added. “It’s going to get worse, and there are sanctions queued up.”

Trump repeatedly boasted throughout his presidential campaign and after his White House victory that he could end Russia’s war in Ukraine in one day.

“They’re dying, Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I’ll have that done — I’ll have that done in 24 hours,” Trump said in May 2023.

In a sit-down interview with TIME published Friday, he was quizzed about it and said the comment was made “in jest.”

open image in gallery Trump snapped at a journalist Thursday when he was asked why he is not putting more pressure on the Russian leader during an Oval Office meeting with Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Store. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“Well, I said that figuratively, and I said that as an exaggeration, because to make a point,” Trump told the outlet. “And you know, it gets, of course, by the fake news...Obviously, people know that when I said that, it was said in jest, but it was also said that it will be ended.”

He repeated his claim that the war would “never happened” if he were president in 2022, when Russia first invaded Ukraine.

Trump snapped at a journalist Thursday when he was asked why he is not putting more pressure on the Russian leader during an Oval Office meeting with Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Store.

“You don't know what pressure I'm putting on Russia,” Trump replied. “They're dealing. You have no idea what pressure I'm putting on Russia. We're putting a lot of pressure.”

Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff is in Moscow and has met with Putin for critical peace talks after the president claimed they were “very close” to a deal.

They discussed the U.S. proposal for peace in Ukraine, which has been billed by Washington as a ‘final offer’ to Moscow and Kyiv. The Kremlin called the talks “constructive and very useful,” according to Reuters.