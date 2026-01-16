Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox Business anchor and former Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow gently urged his former Fox colleague Jeanine Pirro to drop her criminal investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell, saying he thinks “the District of Columbia jumped in too soon” and “there’s a lot of misunderstandings here.”

“I don’t think he’s a criminal,” Kudlow said of Powell Thursday afternoon.

Kudlow’s mild rebuke of Pirro comes as the District of Columbia U.S. attorney has come under fire in recent days over the probe, with White House officials and Republican lawmakers expressing increasing frustration with the former co-host of The Five for “blindsiding them” with the inquiry.

With Powell calling the investigation politically driven and part of “the administration's threats and ongoing pressure,” Pirro has attempted to soften her probe into the Fed chairman, insisting she was merely just trying to obtain information about a renovation project that Trump has accused Powell of mismanaging.

Even though Donald Trump has not been shy about launching criminal probes of his political foes, the president quickly distanced himself from the investigation into Powell, who he has repeatedly raged against for not slashing interest rates fast enough.

Larry Kudlow declares that Jerome Powell is not a criminal while urging Jeanine Pirro to drop the criminal probe into the Fed chairman. ( Fox News )

“I don’t know anything about it, but he’s certainly not very good at the Fed, and he’s not very good at building buildings,” the president said Sunday.

With the president telling Reuters this week that he has no plans to fire Powell amid the criminal probe, adding that it was “too early” to say what he may ultimately do, Kudlow said Thursday that Pirro should just drop the investigation altogether.

“The president is backing off, and he had plausible deniability Sunday night when he told NBC that he didn't know anything about the indictment,” Kudlow said on Fox News’ America Reports. “And of course, there is no grand jury, and there is no charge.”

Making sure to note that he loves Pirro “to death” because he’s “known her for decades and decades,” he observed that “she's saying she's judging everything on the merits.” However, despite Kudlow believing that “Powell is one of the worst Fed chairmen in history” because of his “woke” policies, he doesn’t feel he should be subjected to a federal investigation.

“But I don't think he's a criminal,” the former Trump adviser asserted. “I mean, let me put it to you this way, in Washington, D.C., cost overruns are — that's the currency, there are not enough jails to throw people into for cost overruns, OK?”

In the end, according to Kudlow, he felt that “the District of Columbia jumped in too soon” and that “there's a lot of misunderstandings here.” At the same time, though, he wanted to make it clear that he wasn’t coming to the chairman’s defense nor trying to be overly critical of Pirro.

“Look, I do not want to defend Jay Powell at all. I mean, I want him to go. The point of all this is, get him out of there, OK? So, if you remove this subpoena, that's what's going to happen,” he stated.

“I think that he and his people go over and sit down with the US Attorney Pirro — lovely Jeanine Pirro, who we all love — talk about the cost overruns and the papers that they should have delivered but didn't deliver, and then drop the whole thing,” Kudlow concluded. “Just drop the whole thing because he is gonna be gone in May.”