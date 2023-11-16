Supreme Court won’t let Florida enforce anti-drag law

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The US Supreme Court has rejected Florida’s attempts to enforce state law restricting drag performances in the state, landing a crucial blow against Republican-led efforts across the US targeting LGBT+ Americans.

A decision from the nation’s highest court on 16 November prohibits Governor Ron DeSantis’s administration from enforcing recently enacted state law that makes it a crime for children to view what the state broadly defined as “adult live performance.”

In a lawsuit seeking to overturn the law, a restaurant chain that features family-friendly drag performances said the law would “explicitly restrict or chill speech and expression protected by the First Amendment.”

A federal judge blocked the law in June, issuing a decision labelling the legislation “dangerously susceptible to standardless, overbroad enforcement which could sweep up substantial protected speech.”

Florida appealed to the Supreme Court to tempotarily block that court’s ruling while the state waits for an appeals court decision. Conservative justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett joined the high court’s liberal justices to deny the state’s request.

Conservative justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas dissented.

A statement from Justice Kavanaugh, joined by Justice Barrett, explained that Florida’s request did not raise the First Amendment argument, thus the court’s decision on Thursday “indicates nothing about our view on whether Florida’s new law violated the First Amendment.”

Several recent federal court decisions have struck down similar laws in other states, including a federal judge’s decision to temporarily block a similarly sweeping Montana law as well as a Texas ruling against the state’s drag ban that “impermissibly infringes on the First Amendment and chills free speech” and will “irreparably harm” drag performers and LGBT+ groups and venues that host them.

A federal judge in Tennessee also blocked measure targeting public drag performances, similarly arguing that the law likely violates the First Amendment rights of performers.

This is a developing story