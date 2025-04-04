Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned that President Donald Trump’s across-the-board tariffs could cause a spike in inflation and curb economic growth.

Powell made the remarks at the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing conference. Trump has in the past criticized the chairman, whom Trump nominated to lead the central bank in 2018 and whom former president Joe Biden re-nominated in 2022.

“While uncertainty remains elevated, it is now becoming clear that tariff increases will be significantly larger than expected, and the same is likely to be true of the economic effects, which will include higher inflation and slower growth,” the Federal Reserve Chairman said in his prepared remarks.

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that the newly-announced tariffs could have an effect on growth and inflation. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Powell added that the size and duration of the tariffs would remain unclear and that while it might cause a temporary increase in inflation, the tariffs could also have more persistent effects.

Despite the uncertainty, Powell stressed that the economy is at a good spot at this moment. On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its report showing that the US economy added 228,000 jobs, much higher than what had been expected.

Trump announced his “Liberation Day” tariffs on Wednesday, wherein he announced a 10 percent baseline tariff on all countries, alongside additional tariffs such as a 54 percent tariff on China, a 20 percent tariff on all imports from the European Union, 32 percent on Vietnam and a 24 percent tariff on Japan.

“While tariffs are highly likely to generate at least a temporary rise in inflation, it's also possible that the effects could be more persistent,” he added. “Avoiding that outcome would depend on keeping longer term inflation expectations well-anchored, on the size of the effects and on how long it takes for them to pass through fully to prices.”

During his moderated discussion, he mentioned the risk of stagflation, which is when inflation rises alongside unemployment.

Just before Powell’s remarks, Trump said that Powell should slash interest rates.

“This would be a PERFECT time for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to cut Interest Rates,” Trump said on Truth Social said. “He is always ‘late,’ but he could now change his image, and quickly. Energy prices are down, Interest Rates are down, Inflation is down, even Eggs are down 69%, and Jobs are UP, all within two months - A BIG WIN for America. CUT INTEREST RATES, JEROME, AND STOP PLAYING POLITICS!”

Trump had previously called for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low. Last month, the Federal Reserve elected to maintain current interest rates.

Trump’s continued intervention raises questions about whether he would dismiss Powell before the chairman’s current term expires in May of 2026.

But Powell stressed that the Federal Reserve needed to remain nonpartisan.

“It's not that we're bipartisan,” he said. “We are non-political. We don't do that.”