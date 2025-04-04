Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Friday’s stock markets continued to fall in the wake of President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement, with the Dow Jones dropping 1,000 points at opening.

On Thursday, Wall Street saw a historically bad day. The Dow saw a point drop that ranked in the top-five worst of all time. The NASDAQ also suffered its largest one-day point drop in that market’s history, while the S&P 500 saw its biggest one-day drop since March 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dollar fell sharply Thursday too, and is now near its weakest level of the year.

Investors appeared to be spooked by the impacts of Trump’s tariffs and China’s retaliatory 34 percent tariffs on U.S. goods in response. European markets also took a hit Friday, with stocks falling more than 4 percent.

Stock markets futures were down more than 1,400 points before Friday’s opening signaling another tough day ahead for Wall Street in the wake of President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement ( AP )

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak on Friday morning. He’s expected to weigh in on the market drop and latest tariffs.

Trump announced 10 percent blanket tariffs on all countries — except for Russia — on Wednesday. Some 60 countries were labeled as the “worst offenders” — including China, Vietnam, and Japan — and will face face vastly higher reciprocal levies.

The president said it is necessary to make it fair for American manufacturers and return jobs to America. However, experts have said his plan could have a massive negative impact on the economy.

JPMorgan’s Chief Economist Bruce Kasman said the investment bank now sees a 60 percent chance of the global economy entering recession in 2025, up from 40 percent.

When asked how the tariffs are going amid the market decline, Trump resonded: “I think it's going very well. It was an operation. I like when a patient gets operated on and it's a big thing.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio similarly defended the tariffs, claiming Friday he’s confident the markets will bounce back.

“Businesses around the world, including in trade and global trade, they just need to know what the rules are,” Rubio said from a NATO meeting in Brussels. “Once they know what the rules are, they will adjust to those rules.”

“I don’t think it’s fair to say economies are crashing,” he continued. “Markets are crashing because markets are based on the stock value of companies who today are embedded in modes of production that are bad for the United States.”