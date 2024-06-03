Rep Raskin says House Republicans are treating Fauci ‘like a felon’ over GOP inquiry: Live updates
Dr Fauci, the former head of the NIAID, is facing questions from the GOP-led subcommittee investigating the US’s Covid-19 response and the virus’s origins
Infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci is facing questions from the Select Committee on the Coronavirus Pandemic on Monday — marking his first Congressional testimony as a non-government official since stepping down in 2022.
Dr Fauci led the US’s response the Covid-19 pandemic, a role that earned him both praise and scrutiny alike. He is expected to face grilling from Congressional Republicans over the origins of the virus as well as transparency around government agency communications and records.
The former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) is sitting for his first congressional testimony in almost two years.
The GOP-led subcommittee has requested access to Dr Fauci’s personal email and phone records after obtaining information, which, they say, calls into question whether he may have attempted to conceal some records.
Dr Fauci is appearing voluntarily on Monday. He has said that he has “nothing to hide.”
The divide between the Democrats and Republicans approach to the hearing is striking. One Democrat called this effort a “waste of time” while Republicans have pressed Fauci about conspiracies that have cropped up about the origins of Covid, including the lab leak theory and Fauci’s alleged ‘cover up’.
‘Well, you don’t’ have emails
Fauci pushed back on the idea that he tried to “suppress” the “lab leak theory” in an article.
Republican Rep Lesko asked if he was asked to suppress the lab leak theory. He rejected that idea, adding “you said four or five things that were untrue.”
“We have emails to prove it,” she said.
Fauci said, “Well, you don’t.”
Democratic Rep Mfume then said “No, we don’t have it.”
‘Credible death threats'
Rep Debbie Dingell asked about the threats Dr Fauci has received since the start of the pandemic.
“Everything from harassment by emails, texts, letters of myself, my wife, my three daughters. There have been credible death threats leading to the arrest of two individuals...it has required my having protective services all the time,” Fauci said.
“It is very troublesome to me because they involve my wife and my three daughters,” he added, seemingly choking up.
He said he still gets death threats today.
“You deserve better....I’m afraid that the treatment you have received will have far-reaching consequences for the future of science, particularly when done for the public good,” Rep Dingell said.
“I think this is a powerful disincentive for young people to want to go into public health and maybe even science and medicine in the public arena,” Fauci said. He added that his colleagues who are less “visible” have also received threats.
Fauci confirms that after decades as an infectious disease expert, he has never been accused of ‘starting’ a virus
‘Six-foot distance’ cleared up
Rep Castor said that these subcommittees are meant to bring “light” to certain matters but unfortuantely in this circumstance, this subcommittee has “brought more heat than light.”
For five months, Republicans sat on Dr Fauci’s interview with the subcommittee from January.
Although they had an opportunity to release it before then, but decided to release the transcript this past week. “Republicans contorted and mischaracterized Dr Fauci’s words to gin up conspiracies about NIH’s role and the lead-up to the pandemic.” She gave Fauci an opportunity to clear up any parts of his 14-hour transcript that has been “cherry-picked,” as she put it.
He said the “issue of the six-foot distance” came from the CDC.
The transcript, released on May 31 despite the interview taking place months earlier, shows Dr Fauci explaining the six-foot distance recommendation saying, “You know, I don’t recall. It sort of just appeared. I don’t recall, like, a discussion of whether it should be 5 or 6 or whatever. It was just that 6 foot is—”
On Monday, he clarified, “What I meant by ‘no science behind it’ was that there was no controlled trial” comparing three feet versus 10 feet to six feet. “It had little to do with me...’no science behind it’ means there was no clinical trial.”
Raskin refers to Trump again
Raskin directly asked, “I’m sure you’ve never been accused of starting a disease before. Is that right?” Fauci agreed.
The Democratic Rep then addressed allegations that Fauci tried to “cover up” a lab leak before apologizing on behalf of his GOP colleagues for “dragging his name” through the mud.
“They are treating you like a convicted felon. You probably wish they were treating you like a convicted felon. They treat convicted felons with love and admiration,” Raskin said, referring to former president Donald Trump who was just found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records.
Raskin blasts Trump during hearing
Fauci directly knocks a conspiracy theory
Rep Ruiz said after reviewing nearly half a million pages of documents, listening to witnesses, “they have come up empty handed for evidence of their extreme allegations that Dr Fauci lied about gain-of-function research and caused the Covid-19 pandemic.
He asked Dr Fauci if he was personally involved in the gain-of-function research. He responded that the research was done by experts below him.
“No evidence provided to this select subcommittee demonstrates that the work performed under NIH funding, including at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, led to the creation of Sars-CoV-2,” Ruiz said.
Fauci talked about the “evolution” of a virus. Those studied at the Wuhan Institute are “so far removed from Sars-CoV-2” that it is “molecularly impossible” for those viruses to have been “made into Sars-CoV-2.” It’s a “virological fact.”
Subcommittee chair starts off fiery
Chair Brad Wenstrup fires off a series of questions about someone that Dr Fauci said he didn’t know. “Does it concern you that US taxpayer dollars would be going to someone who is a high-ranking PLA official?”
Dr Fauci said he needed to know more information and said he repeated that he didn’t recognize the name of the person who allegedly received the medical grant.
Wenstrup has repeatedly cut off Fauci’s responses to his questions.
Fauci sworn in
Dr Fauci read his written statement.
“Thank you for this opportunity to testify,” he began. He said he has been at the NIH for 54 years and was director of the NIAID for 38 years.
He addressed “certain issues that have been seriously distorted concerning me,” the infectious disease expert continued.
He first mentioned the lab leak theory. “The accusation being circulated that I influenced these scientists to change their minds with millions of dollars in grant money is absolutely false and simply preposterous,” Dr Fauci said.
He then addressed the accusations that he allegedly tried to “cover up” the possibility that the virus originated from a lab.
“The truth is exactly the opposite,” he said matter-of-factly. He then read an email, adding, “It is inconceivable that anvone who reads this e-mail could conclude that I was trying to ‘cover up’ the possibility ofa laboratory leak. To the contrary, it demonstrates that I was advocating for a prompt and thorough examination ofthe data and a totally transparent process.”
Democrat vs GOP views of the hearing becomes clear
Democrat Kathy Castor said, “This committee has wasted time and taxpayer money fueling conspiracy theoires and ignoring the importance of preparing for the next pandemic.”
“I regret that many of the conspiracies have smeared you, Dr Fauci,” she added.
Her comments echoed those of Ranking Member Ruiz, who also called for his Congressional colleagues to focus on preparing for the next pandemic rather than focusing on political differences.
“It’s not too late for Republicans to join us,” she said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments