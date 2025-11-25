Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Erika Kirk said that Turning Point USA would support Vice President JD Vance’s possible 2028 election bid as she also addressed backlash to an intense hug between the pair on stage.

Kirk, who is now the CEO of the conservative movement’s leading young Republicans group following the assassination of her husband Charlie Kirk, has been dogged by trolls since she embraced Vance last month at a Turning Point campaign event.

The mother of two spoke of similarities between her late husband and Vance before she welcomed him on stage and hugged him, and then placed her hand on the back of his head.

The moment went viral and people began to analyze their body language, passing judgment on the “appropriateness” of the embrace.

But when asked about the moment by Megyn Kelly during her live show in Glendale, Arizona, over the weekend, Kirk explained that the hug was just her “love language.”

open image in gallery Erika Kirk spoke of Turning Point USA’s support for Vice President JD Vance’s possible 2028 election bid following backlash to an intense hug between the pair on stage ( Getty Images )

“Whoever is hating on a hug needs a hug themselves,” Kirk said. “My love language is touch, if you will,” she told Kelly and explained that placing a hand on the back of someone’s head is usually how she hugs people.

“They were acting like you touched the back of his a**!” Kelly replied.

Kirk agreed and said, “I feel like I wouldn't get as much hate if I did that!”

She also revealed to Kelly that Turning Point’s support for Vance’s possible run in 2028 “was in the works.”

The vice president has not confirmed he will run in 2028 but is considered the “heir to MAGA.”

open image in gallery The moment went viral and people began to analyze their body language, passing judgment on the ‘appropriateness’ of the embrace ( Getty Images )

Vance had a close friendship with Charlie Kirk, who advocated for his selection as Donald Trump’s running mate, and the vice president has played a prominent role in the right-wing organization since the MAGA influencer’s death.

The vice president and second lady Usha Vance accompanied Kirk on Air Force Two to bring her husband’s body home to Arizona following the assassination at the college campus in Orem, Utah.

Vance’s own marriage was also scrutinized following the hug with the widow and his remarks about hoping his wife, who was raised Hindu, will “eventually” believe in his Christian faith.

“Most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church,” Vance said at a Turning Point event at the University of Mississippi on Oct. 29. “Do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, honestly, I do wish that, because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way.”

The comment, coupled with the hug, sent the rumor mill into overdrive as trolls suggested Vance would be better suited to Kirk, a deeply religious white Christian woman.

Adding fuel to the fire, Usha Vance was recently pictured without her wedding ring, but her office dismissed the speculation.

In a statement, the second lady’s office said that she is “a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”