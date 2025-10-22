Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eric Trump, the second son of President Donald Trump, posted an artificial intelligence-generated video depicting a crowd of supporters holding up his new memoir and cheering in a trance-like manner Wednesday to promote his new book, “Under Siege.”

Taking a page from his father’s playbook, Eric Trump relied on AI technology, seemingly powered by Grok, to create a video hyping up his memoir, which was published earlier this month.

“‘Under Siege’ is BACK in stock at Amazon!” Eric Trump wrote. “The demand has been incredible - we are reprinting as fast as we can but inventory is limited so get yours today.”

The AI video appears to be set in the Richard Nixon Library’s replica of the East Room of the White House – which is where Eric Trump appeared Monday for a book tour stop. But rather than use photos from the actual event Trump’s son chose to post the AI video.

“East Room replica at the Nixon Library. A pleasure having you here!” The Richard Nixon Foundation responded.

open image in gallery Eric Trump posted an AI-generated video of a crowd of supporters lifting his new memoir and cheering to promote the book ( Eric Trump / X )

As the video pans upward, the AI-generated crowd of supporters all simultaneously hold up a copy of Eric Trump’s memoir, “Under Siege: My Family's Fight to Save Our Nation,” with their right hand while staring straight ahead.

The video audio appears somewhat splintered as the cheers from the crowd are coupled with a loud buzzing sound.

Beneath the video is a link to “Create your own with Grok” – indicating the video was created using the AI technology.

The Trump family is no stranger to posting AI-generated videos online. The president often reposts or posts videos and images on his Truth Social account that flatter his appearance and emphasize his power or tear down Democrats.

Recently, the president posted an AI-generated video that showed him dropping feces on “No Kings” protesters from a plane labeled “King Trump.” While Democrats criticized the president for posting it, Republicans have largely defended the president, with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson calling him “the most effective person” whose used social media for satire.

The Trump administration, in general, has leaned on meme culture and internet trends to promote and defend the president’s agenda.

open image in gallery Eric Trump (left) has remained by his father’s side throughout his political career ( Getty Images )

“Under Siege” contains Eric Trump’s recount of his “earliest memories” growing up in the Trump family, “pivotal roles” in his father’s 2016 and 2024 presidential campaigns and life spearheading the Trump Organization, according to the book’s description.

“It’s been a siege for all of us. It’s a siege for this family,” Eric Trump told the crowd of people at his book tour stop Monday, according to The Orange County Register.

The “siege” appears to be the controversies, legal challenges and, what Trump believes to be unfair media attention, that the Trump family has received since 2016.

“The good news is we won,” he added.

The book is number 16 on USA Today’s bestseller list and number three on Amazon’s best sellers.