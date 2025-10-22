Eric Trump posts AI video of crowd in White House holding up his book to promote his memoir
The video appeared to use artificial intelligence powered by Grok to depict a crowd in a room where Eric Trump hosted a book tour event this week
Eric Trump, the second son of President Donald Trump, posted an artificial intelligence-generated video depicting a crowd of supporters holding up his new memoir and cheering in a trance-like manner Wednesday to promote his new book, “Under Siege.”
Taking a page from his father’s playbook, Eric Trump relied on AI technology, seemingly powered by Grok, to create a video hyping up his memoir, which was published earlier this month.
“‘Under Siege’ is BACK in stock at Amazon!” Eric Trump wrote. “The demand has been incredible - we are reprinting as fast as we can but inventory is limited so get yours today.”
The AI video appears to be set in the Richard Nixon Library’s replica of the East Room of the White House – which is where Eric Trump appeared Monday for a book tour stop. But rather than use photos from the actual event Trump’s son chose to post the AI video.
“East Room replica at the Nixon Library. A pleasure having you here!” The Richard Nixon Foundation responded.
As the video pans upward, the AI-generated crowd of supporters all simultaneously hold up a copy of Eric Trump’s memoir, “Under Siege: My Family's Fight to Save Our Nation,” with their right hand while staring straight ahead.
The video audio appears somewhat splintered as the cheers from the crowd are coupled with a loud buzzing sound.
Beneath the video is a link to “Create your own with Grok” – indicating the video was created using the AI technology.
The Trump family is no stranger to posting AI-generated videos online. The president often reposts or posts videos and images on his Truth Social account that flatter his appearance and emphasize his power or tear down Democrats.
Recently, the president posted an AI-generated video that showed him dropping feces on “No Kings” protesters from a plane labeled “King Trump.” While Democrats criticized the president for posting it, Republicans have largely defended the president, with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson calling him “the most effective person” whose used social media for satire.
The Trump administration, in general, has leaned on meme culture and internet trends to promote and defend the president’s agenda.
“Under Siege” contains Eric Trump’s recount of his “earliest memories” growing up in the Trump family, “pivotal roles” in his father’s 2016 and 2024 presidential campaigns and life spearheading the Trump Organization, according to the book’s description.
“It’s been a siege for all of us. It’s a siege for this family,” Eric Trump told the crowd of people at his book tour stop Monday, according to The Orange County Register.
The “siege” appears to be the controversies, legal challenges and, what Trump believes to be unfair media attention, that the Trump family has received since 2016.
“The good news is we won,” he added.
The book is number 16 on USA Today’s bestseller list and number three on Amazon’s best sellers.
