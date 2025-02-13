New York Mayor Eric Adams considered running for reelection as a Republican: Report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New York City Mayor Eric Adams considered running for reelection as a Republican in the spring, according to a report.

The Democrat finally decided to stick to his party after talking to Bronx Republican Party chairman Mike Rendino about his options on Monday, according to the New York Times.

The conversations had ramped up earlier as President Donald Trump’s Justice Department announced it was dropping its corruption case against Adams.

Adams said he was not running as a Republican in a statement to the Times.

Rendino told the Times that Adams said he “just wanted to speak about pleasantries” at first.

“I said let’s not beat around the bush. You’re obviously calling for more than that,” Rendino said, adding that Adams then asked him about the process of running in the Republican primary.

Adams was advised by Rendino that he could either join the party or seek a waiver to run in both Democratic and Republican primaries. The deadline to change party affiliation is this Friday.

The mayor also spoke to the chairwoman of the Manhattan Republican Party, Andrea Catsimatidis, according to the newspaper.

On Monday, Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove directed that the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York to drop the federal case against Adams and dismiss it without prejudice. The Democratic mayor had been accused of accepting bribes and campaign contributions from foreign nationals.

The DOJ decision came after weeks of speculation that Adams had been speaking with Trump about handling his federal criminal case, and Adams was seen socializing with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Despite being a Democrat in the country’s biggest blue city, Adams sought to strengthen his relationship with the president who also faced federal criminal indictments that he asserted were politically motivated.

The mayor broke from his party’s typical criticisms of Trump and praised the president’s anti-immigration agenda, believing it would benefit New York City, which has seen a surge in the number of migrants.

Adams previously said the city did not have the resources to support the influx and criticized the Biden administration for not providing him with federal support.