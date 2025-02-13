Republican federal prosecutor for Manhattan quits after being ordered to drop charges against Mayor Eric Adams
Acting US attorney in Manhattan resigned on Thursday after being appointed by the president just weeks ago
The acting U.S. attorney for Manhattan resigned from her job on Thursday after she was ordered to drop the corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, according to a report.
Danielle Sassoon, who was appointed to lead the Southern District of New York by President Donald Trump just weeks ago, notified her office of the decision via email, the New York Times reported.
Sassoon was reportedly directed to drop the corruption and bribery charges against the mayor by the Justice Department after weeks of speculation that Adams had worked out a deal with Trump’s administration.
“Moments ago, I submitted my resignation to the attorney general,” Sassoon wrote in the email obtained by the Times. “As I told her, it has been my greatest honor to represent the United States and to pursue justice as a prosecutor in the Southern District of New York.”
This is a breaking news story, more follows…
