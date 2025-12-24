Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Department of Justice announced that “over a million more” documents “potentially” tied to the Jeffrey Epstein case have been uncovered, and it may take weeks to release them all.

In a social media post on Christmas Eve, the department said it was informed by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI “that they have uncovered over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.”

“We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible,” the statement said.

“Due to the mass volume of material, this process may take a few more weeks,” the department continued, and added it would “continue to fully comply with federal law and President Trump’s direction to release the files.”

The statement did not explain when the department was informed of the new files.

open image in gallery The Department of Justice says that ‘over a million more’ documents ‘potentially’ tied to the Jeffrey Epstein case have been uncovered, and it may take weeks to release them all ( DOJ )

The update comes as the Trump administration faces more backlash over only partially releasing the files by the December 19 deadline set by Congress.

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, one of the lawmakers behind legislation compelling the release of the documents, vowed to “keep the pressure on” as he reacted to the update.

Khanna and other members of Congress have suggested Attorney General Pam Bondi could be held in contempt for failing to release documents on deadline.

“After we said we are bringing contempt, the DOJ is now finding millions more documents to release,” Khanna said in a post on X. “They need to release the 302 FBI statements & the emails on Epstein's computer. The Epstein class must go.”

So far, approximately 750,000 documents in the late convicted sex offender’s case have been reviewed and released by a team of 200 people, a Trump administration official told Axios, which reports a “palpable sense of exasperation” over the crisis behind closed doors.

Before the department shared the update on December 24, there were still an estimated 700,000 files in the Epstein case that needed to be reviewed and released, the outlet reported.

open image in gallery A photograph of President Donald Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell, released in a document dump by the DOJ on December 23 ( DOJ )

Justice Department leadership reportedly sent out an “emergency request” asking career prosecutors in Florida to volunteer over the Christmas period to assist in redacting the files, according to CNN.

“We need AUSAs to do remote document review and redactions related to the Epstein files,” the email from a supervising prosecutor in the Southern District of Florida’s U.S. Attorney’s Office reportedly said.

“I am aware that the timing could not be worse,” the email sent two days before Christmas Day said. “For some the holidays are about to begin, but I know that for others the holidays are coming to an end.”

The reported request for additional help in redacting the documents comes more than a month after President Donald Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act into law.

The administration continues to be dogged by the controversy, hindered further by the heavily redacted files and its “clumsy” and partial release of the documents.

And officials are reportedly growing “frustrated” with the saga as it shows few signs of abating. “It’s a combination of extreme frustration at everything: at what Congress did, at our response to it, and a concern that it won’t go away,” an official told Axios.

Tuesday’s document dump by the Justice Department, the largest yet, consisting of hundreds of emails and other correspondence from law enforcement and prosecutors investigating Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein in the wake of his death in prison in 2019, which was ruled a suicide.

Trump, who had a years-long relationship with Epstein until the early 2000s, was referenced many times in the documents released Tuesday.

The president is not accused of wrongdoing in connection with his crimes, and a person’s appearance within the files does not suggest wrongdoing. The Justice Department immediately leapt to his defense, claiming the files contain “untrue and sensationalist claims” that they suggested were used to influence the 2020 presidential election.