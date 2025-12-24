Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Well-known MAGA influencers who once championed the release of the files associated with the government’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein remained unusually quiet about the latest release of documents that included multiple mentions of President Donald Trump.

Laura Loomer, a staunch Trump ally, called out former President Bill Clinton for being photographed alongside Epstein in the December 19 file release, but didn’t mention Trump’s name in Tuesday’s release, some of which included the president.

Rogan O’Handley, known as “DC Draino” on X, also posted about Clinton appearing in the Epstein files on December 19 but made no mention of the materials released Tuesday.

Tuesday’s release featured an email that said Trump had flown on Epstein’s plane in the 1990s as well as an unverified FBI tip about Trump and Epstein.

Trump was friends with Epstein before the two had a falling out in the early 2000s, but the president has denied knowing about Epstein’s alleged crimes. The materials released Tuesday do not accuse Trump of wrongdoing related to Epstein.

Political commentator Rogan O'Handley, aka DC Draino, center, influencer Jessica Reed Kraus, left, and Chaya Raichik, right, at the White House in February after the release of what was billed as the first phase of the Epstein files release, but which was made up of already publicly available material ( AFP/Getty )

Being photographed with Epstein or mentioned in the files does not implicate someone in Epstein’s crimes, nor does it mean the individual knew about them. Neither Clinton nor Trump has been formally accused of wrongdoing; both also deny any knowledge or involvement with Epstein’s crimes.

For several months, many MAGA-affiliated influencers have pushed for the Justice Department to release the materials in the Epstein files and criticized officials when they backpedaled.

But now, many of the conservative influencers have seemingly adopted a different strategy when deciding what information to share with their audience.

On December 19, Benny Johnson asserted the photos of Clinton with Epstein made it seem like the two were “best friends,” but made little mention of the files released Tuesday – other than reposting a Polymarket graphic speculating about which celebrities could be mentioned in the Epstein files.

Other MAGA influencers appeared to downplay the validity of some of the Epstein files' content after the Justice Department stated some “documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump.”

Alex Lorusso, known as “Alx,” also posted about Clinton appearing in the Epstein files but made no mention of Trump appearing in them as well. While Lorusso did mention a photo of a falsified passport, he also reminded his audience that some viral content was a “hoax.”