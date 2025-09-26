Jeffrey Epstein’s estate turns over new batch of records to House committee

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lawyers representing Jeffrey Epstein’s estate have turned over another tranche of documents to the House Oversights Committee, including unredacted calendars, call logs, and cash ledgers.

The cache is the third turned over to the committee as part of its investigation into the late convicted sex offender’s trafficking operations and others who may have been involved. Epstein’s lawyers will reportedly continue to hand over the documents on a rolling basis, in response to a subpoena from the House.

“The Epstein estate has produced unredacted calendars, call logs, and cash ledgers to the Oversight Committee,” a spokesperson for Congressman James Comer, the top Republican on the committee, said Wednesday.

“We intend to make records public once victims’ names are redacted.”

open image in gallery Lawyers representing Jeffrey Epstein’s estate have turned over another tranche of documents to the House Oversights Committee, including unredacted calendars, call logs, and cash ledgers ( Getty Images )

According to the Washington Post, the ledgers include payments from Epstein to outside bodies, though it is unclear who these bodies are or what time period they cover.

The second tranche of documents handed over by the disgraced financier’s estate earlier this month included previously redacted pages of the late sex offender financier’s now-infamous “birthday book.”

The birthday book, given to Epstein in 2003 to mark his 50th birthday, contained a collection of letters from high-profile friends and acquaintances, including one that was alleged to have been written by President Donald Trump.

Trump has vehemently denied that he wrote the letter. White House officials also denied that the signature was real.

Also included in the second set of documents was another address book belonging to the disgraced billionaire.

"In an abundance of caution, we have redacted names and contact information of women who appear in the sections of the book titled 'Massage — New York (a)', “Massage — New York (b)' and 'Massage – UK' to ensure that no potential victims are publicly identifiable," the letter read, according to NBC.

open image in gallery The second tranche of documents handed over included previously redacted pages of the sex offender financier’s now-infamous ‘birthday book,’ which contained a letter that was alleged to have been written by President Donald Trump ( Getty )

Daniel H. Weiner and Daniel Ruzumna, the lawyers for the estate, have also said they will make the fully unredacted book available for the committee to view.

The Republican-led committee subpoenaed the Department of Justice on August 5, demanding records related to the criminal cases of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving 20 years in federal prison after she was convicted in 2021 for her role in a scheme to sexually exploit and abuse minors with Epstein.

The first tranche of documents was handed over to the committee on September 8, following the furore caused by the Washington Post’s initial publishing of the “bawdy” birthday card that was allegedly sent by Trump to Epstein.

The president responded by filing a $10 billion defamation suit against the outlet’s publishers.