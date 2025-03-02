Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With Elon Musk’s status as a “special government employee” comes a limit of 130 days in the executive branch — but now the White House suggests no such limit exists for the tech billionaire.

Musk has led the Department of Government Efficiency on a crash course through the federal government marked by slashed contracts and mass layoffs, which are sometimes followed by prompt re-hirings. The quick cuts have left the American public and members of Congress concerned about the roles of DOGE and Musk.

The time limit of the SpaceX founder’s status — “special government employee” — perhaps provided solace to some that his time in the federal government would be short. The work designation allows for someone to work in the executive branch for a maximum of 130 days during a 365-day period.

According to the White House, Musk isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

“No one here at the White House is tired of winning. The president has tasked Elon Musk with eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government, a mission that will continue until completed,” deputy press secretary Harrison Fields told Politico.

Elon Musk’s status as a “special government employee” means a limit of 130 days in the executive branch — but now the White House is suggesting he may work beyond that limit ( AP )

If Musk’s start date is the same as Trump’s inauguration, that would mean his last day is May 20.

A political adviser close to the president told the outlet: “There are likely people who are counting the days until 130 days are up and will push against keeping him around, but I just think that’s a losing battle.” Musk is “here to stay.”

Chief of staff Susie Wiles, deputy chief of staff James Blair and director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office Sergio Gor are some of the people allegedly looking forward to Musk’s exit, this source said.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said suggestions that they want him to leave was “fake news.” The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.

Some of these Trump aides have taken issue with the SpaceX founder’s sudden decisions without first notifying “core White House staff,” Politico reported. One example was the recent email requiring federal employees to explain their recent accomplishments or risk being terminated.

He had Trump’s permission before firing off the emails, Axios reported.

In recent weeks, some have made references to Musk’s time limit in the White House. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Vice President J.D. Vance tried to shut down Europeans’ criticism of the tech billionaire’s ties to the White House, telling the European crowd: “And trust me, I say this with all humor: If American democracy can survive 10 years of Greta Thunberg’s scolding, you guys can survive a few months of Elon Musk.”

Meanwhile, others have left what happens after the 130-day mark more open-ended. Last week a reporter asked Leavitt at a press briefing whether the White House was planning on trying to “work around” the 130-day cap. “So, today is February 25th, so I think we've been here about 35 days, roughly, so ask me in another 100 days,” she replied.

The consequences for surpassing the 130-day limit as a special government employee are not immediately clear.

Agencies’ ethics training guidelines for government employees provide some clarity, stating “if an agency designates you as an SGE, but you unexpectedly serve more than 130 days during 365 consecutive days, you'll still be an SGE for the remainder of that period. But, during the next 365-day period, the agency should reevaluate whether you should still be designated as an SGE.”