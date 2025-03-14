Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Financial criminal Jordan Belfort gushed over DOGE chief Elon Musk during a Friday morning appearance on Fox & Friends, calling the world’s richest man a “hero” while promising the hosts that he would buy a Tesla later in the day.

“Send us a picture of your purchase, we’ll put it on Monday,” co-host Brian Kilmeade said.

A convicted securities fraudster who was the subject of the Martin Scorsese-directed film The Wolf of Wall Street, Belfort was brought on to Donald Trump’s favorite morning show to tout the president’s economic policies and dismiss fears of a recession.

Asked about his thoughts on the stock market entering a correction amid the president’s erratic trade war, Belfort declared that the “only people panicking are on CNBC,” who are “trying to make everyone panic.” As for Trump’s on-again off-again tariffs, Belfort insisted they would be good for the “long-term health of the economy” as it is “mission critical to bring back core manufacturing to the United States.”

open image in gallery ( Fox News )

Belfort, who has long supported Trump, also claimed that Americans won’t “feel much pain” throughout the president’s trade war, asserting that much of the cost increases will be absorbed by overseas companies who will eventually have to lower prices because consumers won’t be purchasing their goods and services.

“Other countries have tariffs against us, it is like everyone is crying foul for the last 30 to 50 years. We’ve been taken advantage of by the whole world and now President Trump, who I massively respect, is doing something very smart. I believe in reciprocal tariffs,” he declared.

“So Jordan, if you agree with what the president is doing and you say everyone just be patient, is this just Trump derangement syndrome?” Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhard wondered.

“If he didn’t have tariffs, they would be saying, ‘How could he not be addressing tariffs?! He has to put tariffs on things. Everyone is taking advantage of us!’ Whatever he does, they’re gonna say they hate it,” Belfort ranted. “It’s the worst thing in the world, he’s destroying democracy, he’s a fascist. He’s a moron. Whatever he does! So just ignore it. It’s complete and utter nonsense.”

He went on to applaud Trump for “cutting spending, waste and fraud” while mocking liberals for thinking “that’s bad too,” prompting Kilmeade to invoke Musk — who the Fox host claimed is “collateral damage” and feeling “the same heat” because he’s “with this president.”

With Tesla sales plummeting around the world amid Musk’s shift to far-right politics and protests taking place at American dealerships over the billionaire firing thousands of workers as he dismantles the federal government, the president recently held an infomercial for the automaker at the White House. Besides turning the South Lawn into a showroom for his “first buddy,” which naturally raised ethics concerns, the president vowed to buy a Tesla for himself while threatening to label anyone who vandalized the cars a “domestic terrorist.”

Piggybacking on Trump’s promotion of the expensive electric vehicles, which represents a complete about-face for the president on EVs, Belfort — who still owes millions of dollars in restitution to his victims — told the Fox & Friends crew that he was getting ready to get his own Musk-built car.

“I’m gonna buy a Tesla today, by the way,” he blurted.

“Nice, good job,” Kilmeade approvingly replied as Befort cried out that Musk “is a hero” as he signed off.

Meanwhile, before moving on to the next segment, Kilmeade urged Belfort to send the program a photo of his new automobile so Fox & Friends could show it to viewers on Monday morning.