Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin has been selected as the Democratic lawmaker to deliver the liberal party’s rebuttal to President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress on Tuesday evening.

Slotkin, 48, was only elected to the U.S. Senate in November but previously spent six years representing a Michigan district in the House. She worked as a CIA analyst during the Iraq War and also served in the State Department and Department of Defense under the Obama administration.

Dubbed a “rising star” in the Democrat Party by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Slotkin has developed a reputation for being a moderate Democrat and highly-ranked bipartisan member of Congress.

In response to her selection as the Democrat rebuttal, Slotkin said she would speak directly with Americans about “what’s actually happening in the country.”

Here’s what else we know about the Michigan congresswoman and her rebuttal:

open image in gallery Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin is a moderate Democrat who has never shied away from criticizing her own party when necessary. She is set to give the Democratic rebuttal to Trump’s address ( AP )

Who is Elissa Slotkin?

Slotkin is a freshman senator from Michigan with a background in national security.

She’s advocated for reproductive rights, universal healthcare, gun control, veterans' benefits, LGBT+ equality and making everyday costs more affordable for working-class Americans. At the same time, she has highlighted the importance of domestic manufacturing and increasing the U.S. defensive tools against foreign threats.

During her time in the House, she voted to impeach Trump both times and earlier this year, she was one of 12 Democrats to join Republicans in passing the Laken Riley Act.

Slotkin is a former CIA agent who served three tours in Iraq, working as an analyst in the Middle East. She then worked for the Pentagon during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations.

Slotkin narrowly defeated her Republican opponent in the November election by just a 0.34 percent margin. Her election made her the youngest Democratic woman serving in the U.S. Senate.

Slotkin left her mark on the government during her time in the House, representing Michigan’s 8th district, which includes the cities of Flint and Saginaw, from 2019 until 2023 and 7th district, which includes the capital Lansing, from 2023 until her election to the Senate.

Now, just two months into her new term, she will take center stage to push back on the president’s recent changes and highlight her colleagues' efforts at a time when many are criticizing Democrats for not taking action.

open image in gallery Slotkin pictured with Senator Edward Markey while advocating for further gun control research during a press conference in 2023 ( Getty Images )

Who is Elissa Slotkin’s family?

Slotkin is a third-generation Michigander whose family built the business Hygrade Foods, which supplied hot dogs to Tiger Stadium. The business turned into the company now known as Ball Park Franks.

Slotkin was married to retired Army Colonel Dave Moore for 12 years and had two stepdaughters through the marriage. Slotkin and Moore met in Baghdad while Moore was serving a tour during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The two divorced “on agreeable terms” in 2024.

Slotkin has spoken openly about her mother, who died of ovarian cancer in 2011.

What bills has Elissa Slotkin worked on?

Much of Slotkin’s sponsored or co-sponsored legislative work has focused on expanding and protecting veterans’ benefits as well as bolstering U.S. defense.

She introduced legislation that would strengthen the U.S.’s stockpile of certain equipment to be used in public health emergencies, legislation that would re-evaluate the U.S.’s national cyber incident response plan and legislation that would establish a council to make recommendations to the FCC on ways to increase security. However, all did not make it past the House.

Slotkin supported the Inflation Reduction Act, the Respect for Marriage Act and the Women’s Health Protection Act.

She also voted to impeach Trump both times during his first term.

She was one of 12 Democrats to vote in favor of the Laken Riley Act earlier this year. She also voted to confirm Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

open image in gallery Elissa Slotkin greets former president Joe Biden in 2021 while Biden was speaking about his Build Back Better agenda in Michigan ( AFP via Getty Images )

What will she say in her rebuttal?

Per tradition, typical of the State of the Union Address, Slotkin will respond to whatever Trump says during his joint address with the Democrats’ opposing opinion.

The president is expected to speak about domestic policies, such as his aggressive crackdown on immigration and recent investments in bolstering the U.S. job market. But also foreign policies such as his plan to end the Ukraine–Russia conflict and involvement in the temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Slotkin declined to preview her speech to reporters but hinted she would speak about issues that hit close to home – such as how Trump’s recent tariffs may impact the auto industry in Michigan.

Though she can be critical of her own party, Slotkin may highlight the work Democrats are doing to lower the cost of living and protect Social Security and Medicaid, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries hinted in a statement.