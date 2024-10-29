Watch live: Trump holds press conference after fallout over racist remarks at rally

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Watch live as Donald Trump speaks to reporters from his Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, 29 October, with just one week to go until the 2024 US presidential election.

The former president’s remarks come amid a backlash following Tony Hinchcliffe’s racist joke about Puerto Rico during Mr Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday.

The controversial comedian sparked backlash when he took to the stage at Sunday night’s event in New York City and compared the Caribbean island to “garbage.”

The joke fell flat in the stadium and Republicans and celebrities have reacted with fury.

Florida Senator Rick Scott posted a statement on X saying the “joke bombed for a reason.”

Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar also slammed Hinchcliffe and said his views do not “reflect GOP values.”

In a statement, senior Trump adviser Danielle Alvarez claimed the joke “does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.”

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny threw his support behind Kamala Harris by sharing the campaign video of her plans for Puerto Ricans with his 45 million followers on Instagram.

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin shared the clip of Hinchcliffe’s offensive joke on Instagram and said: “This is what they think of us. Vote for @kamalaharris.”