Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The US economy added 119,000 jobs in September, but unemployment ticked up to 4.4 percent, according to a two-months late report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The report for September came late after the longest government shutdown in history began on Oct. 1., which came before the first Friday of the month, when the Bureau of Labor Statistics historically releases the nonfarm payroll employment numbers. The government reopened last week.

The report shows a higher rate of unemployment than earlier this year, when the unemployment rate was at 4.1 percent in January.

This also comes as inflation continues to rise partially because of President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs. Last week, Trump slashed tariffs for products including bananas, beef and coffee that the United States does not produce enough to keep up with demand.

Health care proved to be the strongest sector in the economy, adding 43,000 jobs while in food service and drinking establishments added 37,000 jobs. But employment in transportation and warehousing dropped by 25,000 jobs.

Employment in the the federal government shed 3,000 jobs, down from its peak of 97,000 jobs. At the same time, the report does not count people on paid leave or receiving severance pay, meaning that it is hard to determine people who lost their jobs due to Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency’s slashing spree.

Despite the fact that Trump has emphasized increased oil drilling in the United States and bragged about allowing oil companies to “drill, baby, drill,” jobs in mining and quarrying as well as oil and gas extraction remained relatively the same.

Wages saw a slight increase of 9 cents in the last month and in the past 12 months wages grew by 3.8 percent, which is only about 0.8 percent larger than the rate of inflation the last year, a sign that consumer spending power has declined significantly.

The news comes weeks ahead of the Federal Reserve having its final meeting of the year in December to determine interest rates. The Federal Reserve slashed interest rates in late October, but Chairman Jerome Powell said an interest rate cut in December was not a guarantee.