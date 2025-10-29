Federal Reserve cuts interest rates for second time this year amid lagging job market

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Federal Reserve announced that it slashed interest rates for the second time this year amid rising unemployment and increasing inflation.

The Federal Open Market Committee released its statement on Wednesday saying that it would slash interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.

“Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated,” a statement said. “The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that downside risks to employment rose in recent months.”

The announcement comes amid a time of uncertainty for the central bank. Due to the government shutdown, the Bureau of Labor Statistics did not release its monthly jobs report. It likely will miss an additional jobs report in November should the government remain closed.

Furthermore, President Donald Trump’s across-the-board reciprocal tariffs have also caused prices for goods to increase.

“Higher tariffs are pushing up prices in some categories of goods, resulting in higher overall inflation,” he said. Powell said it might be reasonable to say that price increases will be relatively short-lived.

“But it is also possible that the inflationary effects could instead be more persistent and that is a risk to be assessed and managed,” he said.

That complicates the Federal Reserve’s ability to determine whether to raise interest rates, lower them or keep them the same. The Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors has to balance its dual mandate to keep inflation low while not causing high unemployment.

In addition, the Trump administration has repeatedly targeted Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, whom President Donald Trump has labeled a “stupid person” for not slashing interest rates.

In addition, Trump has sought to remove Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Bill Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, has accused Cook of committing mortgage fraud by declaring two properties as her primary residence.