Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey has broken his silence after branding a Donald Trump supporter in the audience a “cult” member for waving around a MAGA hat.

The lead singer of the punk band, known for their 2005 signature hit I’m Shipping Up to Boston, confronted a fan during one of three performances at the MGM Music Hall beside Boston’s Fenway Park over St Patrick’s Day weekend.

Casey attempted to clarify the incident while speaking on the MeidasTouch podcast on Monday, refuting that his goal was to go on stage and “berate” his fans.

“I'm really not looking to stop the show and turn it into a political rally. But you know I do have to call out the hypocrisy when I see it, especially if it's being put in my face,” he added.

Casey also argued that Trump’s supporters view liberal blue-collar workers as “soy latte” drinkers instead of “regular people” who don't want to be governed by a dictator.

open image in gallery Ken Casey has had several heated on-stage exchanges with MAGA supporters in recent weeks ( EPA-EFE )

The singer then turned his attention to Elon Musk, who leads the Trump administration’s government slashing force, the Department of Government Efficiency.

“Elon Musk, he literally seems like a villain from a movie mixed with a guy that's like mid-nervous breakdown, and Donald Trump's just a clown,” he added before stating he was convinced that the president was a “Russian asset.”

The original exchange led to social media users questioning whether Dropkick Murphys’ X account had been deactivated.

However, Casey told Rolling Stone earlier this week that the band was behind the account suspension after someone used their handle years ago.

“We broke up with him (Musk) first,” he said. “We quit Twitter in 2022 when he was only half a Nazi.”

The interaction saw Casey accuse the Trump fan of being in a “cult.”

“Bro, listen, I admire your dedication, but I will ask everyone, if you’re in a room full of people and you want to know who’s in a cult, how do you know who’s in a cult?” Casey, known for his anti-Trump rhetoric, asked the concertgoer on Saturday.

“They’ve been holding up a f***ing hat the whole night to represent a president. This is America! There’s no kings here!” he added, an apparent nod to Trump repeatedly likening himself to a monarch.

“Anyway, if you mind, sir, we’re gonna play a song about our grandparents and people who like, fought Nazis in the war and s***, so if you could just shut the f*** up for five minutes,” he continued.

open image in gallery Musk (L) and Trump - pictured in Butler, Pennslyvania, on October 5 - had been subject to a tirade of criticism from Ken Casey while on stage over the past few weeks ( AP )

A week earlier, Casey had another on-stage exchange with a Trump supporter – this time wearing a MAGA T-shirt – in the crowd during a show in Clearwater, Florida.

After stating that the band’s merchandise was American-made, Casey bet the audience members that the president’s product line was manufactured outside the U.S.

The president sells everything from peppermint popcorn to pickleball paddles online. While Trump’s MAGA hats are labeled as “100% made in America,” the origins of many of his other products are unclear.

“If you lose the bet, we switch shirts, OK? If you win the bet, I give you $100 and the shirt,” he told the audience member on March 8.

After a drumroll, a stagehand who checked the fan’s shit shouted, “Nicaragua.”

“Oh, it’s made in Nicaragua,” Casey said, noting that the fan was a good sport. “He’s taking the shirt off. We’re taking crime off the streets.”