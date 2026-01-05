Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump posted over eighty times in the early hours of this morning, mainly focusing on slamming the critics of the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

U.S. Forces forcibly took the Venezuelan leader into custody on January 3, after Trump called for regime change in the South American country and claimed that Maduro’s government was funneling drugs into the United States.

The president has responded in typical fashion to criticism of his move - with a social media blitz.

In his online tirade, he shared posts from supporters, which touted the widely condemned operation as a success, as well as videos of celebrating Venezuelans.

“The left-wing media was just caught refusing to cover the fact tens of THOUSANDS of Venezuelans are celebrating Donald Trump’s victory over Maduro in Buenos Aires,” Eric Daugherty wrote in a post, reshared by Trump. “They won’t show it. They hate Trump so bad, they want Venezuelans to suffer.”

“The Fake News just won’t cover the TRUTH!” Trump replied.

Donald Trump posted over eighty times in the early hours, as he raged about criticism of his capture of Venezuelan President Maduro

In the footage shared by Trump, Venezuelan demonstrators can be seen cheering and letting off flares. Some can be seen waving the South American country’s flag, while loud music blares in the background.

However, Trump’s capture of Maduro has been criticized by Democrats and by world leaders.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump’s rival in 2024, claimed that the move was putting “troops at risk” and “destabilizing a region.”

“This is not about drugs or democracy,” she wrote on X. “It is about oil and Donald Trump’s desire to play the regional strongman.”

Even far-right figures in Europe slammed the move, with French politician Marine Le Pen, who was previously backed by Trump, tearing into the U.S. president’s actions.

She wrote on X that, although she considered Maduro’s regime to be “authoritarian,” the “sovereignty of states is never negotiable.”

President Nicholas Maduro was captured at a compound in Venezuela and flown to the US on January 3

Meanwhile, Trump continued his social media blitz with another post, which suggested that Venezuelan refugees were already planning to “self-deport” because of the U.S.’s capture of Maduro.

Trump’s resharing on Truth Social, known as “retruthing,” also saw him return to one of his favored talking points.

Many of the posts shared conspiracy theories about Somali immigration into Minnesota, suggesting that the Democratic Party had plotted to create a high influx of migrants to the U.S. in order to swing elections.

Another post suggested that daycare centers in Minnesota, which are aimed at supporting the children of Somali immigrants, were a “nationwide money laundering scheme.”

Trump also reshared conspiracy theories about Somali immigration into the US and the 2020 election

He even shared an interview with Stephan Miller, in which the homeland security advisor claimed that Democrats were planning a “Somalification of America.”

Trump also spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, which saw President Joe Biden's landslide victory.

One of the posts claimed that 941,000 Trump votes were deleted, with an additional 435,000 being changed to support Biden.

The idea that the 2020 election was stolen has been widely debunked by experts, with Mike Pence, Trump’s own vice president, certifying the election as legitimate.