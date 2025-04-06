Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen claimed the “existence of France is at stake” at a rally in Paris, following her ban from running in the 2027 election.

She told the crowd she would peacefully fight her five-year ban and draw inspiration from American civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., as thousands of people gathered in Paris to support her.

A Paris court convicted Le Pen and several National Rally (RN) party members of embezzling EU funds last week and imposed a sentence that will prevent her from standing in France's 2027 presidential election unless she can get the ruling overturned within 18 months.

Supporters of the far-right National Rally party in France waved French flags and chanted “we will win” at the protest.

Le Pen, 56, said: "I do not know giving up. I do not know surrender.”

open image in gallery People attend at the French far-right party national rally in support of Marine Le Pen near the parliament in Paris, Sunday, April 6, 2025 ( AP )

"We are committed to the fight."

She also spoke to the crowd about patriotism and painted herself and her supporters as the “real and loyal” France.

"We have to fight the people who want to thwart us at every step,” she said.

Prior to her speech today, Le Pen made a video appearance for an anti-immigration Italian party at a meeting in Florence, where she also evoked the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.

Continuing the surprising comparison, she went on: "Our fight will be a peaceful fight, a democratic fight.

"We will follow Martin Luther King [Jr], who defended civil rights, as an example."

The leader of France’s National Rally party, which was set up as the National Front by her father Jean-Marie Le Pen in 1972, is one of the most prominent figures of the European far right.

Although her ban from public office begins immediately, her jail sentence and fine will only be confirmed once Le Pen has exhausted her appeals against the ruling.

She has appealed the court’s decision and vowed to use all the legal means available to run in the election.

The court has said it will issue a ruling on the appeal in the summer of 2026.