Donald Trump has branded Stephen Colbert “very boring” as he continues to air his latest grievance: late-night show hosts.

In an irate post on Truth Social, the presidential candidate admitted to watching Colbert’s PBS interview, which aired on Monday, where The Late Show presenter described Trump as “kind of boring” when he once appeared on his show.

“I briefly watched an interview of Stephen Colbert on highly government-subsidized PBS and found it fascinating for only one reason — Why would they be wasting time and the public’s money on this complete and total loser?” Trump fumed.

“He is not funny, which he gets paid far too much to be, he is not wise, he is VERY BORING, and his show is dying from a complete lack of viewers —Gutfeld, on cable, is killing him!”

Trump called for CBS to axe the presenter’s contract and substitute him with someone “right off the street” which he argued would do a much better job for “FAR LESS MONEY”.

Trump claimed he could even “recommend” a more talented and intellectual person “for FREE!” and berated late-night show hosts on other networks as well.

Trump has attacked Stephen Colbert (pictured) in his latest Truth Social rant ( The Late Show with Stephen Colbert )

“CBS should terminate his contract and pick almost anyone, right off the street, who would do better, and for FAR LESS MONEY — Or I could recommend someone, much more talented, and smarter, who would do it for FREE!” Trump said.

“The good news for Stephen is that the two DOPES on NBC & ABC are not much better than him!”

In the PBS interview, Colbert said he would not have Trump on his show again as “he was kind of boring.”

“I’ve had him before, and he was kind of boring, so no,” Colbert said.

“I don’t like to have people on the show who I don’t think are gonna be honest agents of their own ideas. Politicians always represent an idea, so if I think a politician is disingenuous– and not to point out Mr Trump specifically because there are many politicians I wouldn’t want to talk to that I think do not honestly represent what they actually believe, but are rather just playing to a crowd. So that’s just no fun.”

Trump’s rant about Colbert comes just one day after he hit out at several of the top late-night show hosts on Monday.

Speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania, he branded Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert “unfunny” and claimed that their shows are “dying”.

“When I first ran in 2015 or was thinking about running I went on [Jimmy’s] show, The Tonight Show, which is dying. They’re all dying,” Trump added.

Donald Trump also slated Jimmy Fallon (right) at a rally on Monday ( Getty Images )

“Where is Johnny Carson? Bring back Johnny. It made you appreciate the greatness of Johnny Carson. These three guys are so bad,” he added of the late host who died in 2005.

Even before this, the Republican candidate has a long history of sparring with talk-show hosts on social media – who regularly use Trump’s latest misteps and bizarre moments for content.

On Tuesday night, Colbert impersonated the former president during a recent visit to a supermarket in Pennsylvania.

In video of the trip, Trump is seen blankly looking at a bucket of popcorn and saying: “Oh, look, I gotta get some…Look at that stuff! We gotta get it.”

“Okay, he clearly just forgot the word ‘popcorn,’” Colbert joked.