Trump calls Seth Meyers ‘dumb’ and ‘untalented’ amid latest threats against Comcast

Donald Trump scolded Seth Meyers and NBC, branding the host as “dumb and untalented,” before attacking NBC’s parent company Comcast.

The President-elect lambasted the comedian as “Marble Mouth Meyers” stating that he is “merely a slot filler for the Scum that runs Comcast” in a late-night Truth Social rant Monday.

However, Trump’s comments were fired just hours before a landmark report revealed he would have been convicted if voters had not re-elected him in the November 2024 US election.

The attack on Meyers continued with: “These guys should be paying a lot of money for the right to give these “in kind” contributions to the Radical Left Democrat Party.

“These are not shows or entertainment, they are simply political hits, 100% of the time, to me and the Republican Party.

“Comcast should pay a BIG price for this!”

The damning Department of Justice filing, led by US special counsel Jack Smith who has since resigned, found that Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 US election criminally .

Smith said Trump “inspired his supporters to commit acts of physical violence” in the January 6 riots and knowingly spread a false narrative about fraud in the 2020 election.

But since the emergence of the report, Trump roused from his sleep to retaliate online, writing: “To show you how desperate Deranged Jack Smith is, he released his Fake findings at 1:00 A.M. in the morning.

Trump added: “Did he say that the Unselect Committee illegally destroyed and deleted all of the evidence.”

Previously, Trump faced intense scrutiny after he argued that Comcast should be investigated for “treason” as his frustrations reached breaking point ahead of the election.

“They are almost all dishonest and corrupt, but Comcast, with its one-side and vicious coverage by NBC NEWS, and in particular MSNBC, often and correctly referred to as MSDNC (Democrat National Committee!), should be investigated for its ‘Country Threatening Treason’”, he wrote in September 24 2024.

But Trump’s latest diatribe on Meyers came following a hectic week where the U.S. grappled with devastating Southern California wildfires and the president-elect was given a gracious sentencing in his New York hush money trial Friday – circumstances that would have been entirely different if he lost the election.

Meyers spoke out on Trump’s sentencing on his late-night show Monday telling viewers: “It’s always so weird to hear reporters read Trump’s remarks.

“It’s like listening to a tourist read a menu in a language they don’t speak.”

The host went on to recite and mock Trump’s courtroom monologue.

On the fires last week, Meyers hit out at Trump’s inaccurate claim about California governor Gavin Newsom when Trump claimed Newsom refused to sign a “water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water” to extinguish the fires.

Trump waded in further to the fire debate Monday, by calling the governor “Gavin Newscum” and labeling his actions as “GROSS INCOMPETENCE!”, as per a Truth Social post.

The president-elect is expected to fire more blows on Truth Social in the wake of the damaging DOJ report.