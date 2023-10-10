Trump roasts DeSantis for supposedly wearing ‘hidden heels’

Donald Trump has roasted his 2024 rival Ron DeSantis for supposedly wearing “hidden heels”.

The former president took to his Truth Social platform on Monday to accuse the Florida governor of wearing heels to mask his height — or lack thereof.

He posted a montage of photos of Mr DeSantis during a recent appearance on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, where it looks as though he could be wearing heeled boots.

“Tell me he’s not wearing hidden heels,” the post read.

Mr Trump also outlined where he claimed the Florida governor’s feet supposedly really are.

Mr DeSantis’ choice of footwear has been driving speculation for days, after a video of the HBO interview was posted on TikTok.

It is not the first time Mr DeSantis, who is allegedly five-foot-eleven, has been spotted wearing heels.

Earlier this year, while embarking on a book tour across the US, the Florida governor was pictured wearing the same high heeled boots.

At the time, one X user joked: “Makes Ron three inches taller in those three inch heels.”

Mr Trump had previously mulled a new nickname of “Tiny D” for Mr DeSantis,amid rumours he was boosting his height in order to boost his chances of winning the 2024 presidential election, The Washington Post reported in March.

His choice of footwear isn’t the only thing which has preoccupied Mr DeSantis’ critics during his 2024 run.

While he slips further from Mr Trump in the polls, media coverage has focused on the governor’s interpersonal awkwardness on the campaign trail.

The former president took to his Truth Social app on Monday to accuse the Florida Governor of wearing heels (Truth Social)

In August, a video showing Mr DeSantis’ awkward smile went viral on X after the first Republican primary debate in Milwaukee.

“Love smiling like a human,” one person wrote.

“This man is in PAIN,” another person added.

Meanwhile, at a campaign event in Iowa in May, the Florida Governor was filmed laughing manically about the cost of running a vintage Porsche.

A Suffolk University/Boston Globe/USA Today survey released on Wednesday showed former UN ambassador Hikki Haley leading Mr DeSantis in the polls, 19 per cent to 10 per cent.

Meanwhile Mr Trump is currently the front-runner to be the 2024 Republican presidential candidate, leading his contenders by over 40 points – despite facing a number of criminal indictments, at both the federal level and in state cases in New York and Georgia.

Mr Trump was the third-tallest president in US history, measuring at six-foot-three, according to his booking information at the Fulton County Jail.

That is compared to President Joe Biden’s reported height of six-foot, according to his 2023 physical.

The average US president is about two inches taller than the average US man, who is five-foot-nine.

Every president since Jimmy Carter, who measured five-foot-nine, has been five-foot-eleven or taller.