Trump’s niece denounces ‘maniac’ uncle for leaking Israel intel – live
Ex-president accused of isolationism by Mike Pence after Hamas attacks on Israel leave hundreds dead
Letitia James condemns ‘the Donald Trump show’ as former president leaves fraud trial
Donald Trump has been accused of appeasing hostile foreign powers after Hamas launched sweeping raids into Israel that left more than 600 dead.
Speaking in Iowa on Saturday, Mr Pence called out the “voices of appeasement like Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy and Ron DeSantis that I believe have run contrary to the tradition in our party that America is the leader of the free world.”
“This is ... what happens when you have leaders in the Republican Party signaling retreat on the world stage,” Mr Pence said.
Mr Trump joined other top Republicans in blaming the deadliest attacks in Israeli history on the Biden administration’s deal to unfreeze $6bn in frozen oil profits that were released to Iran in August in exchange for the release of five American prisoners.
The White House has labelled the claims are false, as no taxpayer money was involved in the Iran deal, none of the $6bn had been spent yet, and that the funds could only be used by private actors to “provably buy food and medicine”.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump was roundly denounced by his niece Mary Trump for allegedly leaking Israeli national security secrets to Vladimir Putin while he was president.
Trump mocked over claim he has ‘better body’ than Biden
Donald Trump has been mocked for taking aim at Joe Biden’s physique and claimed he could beat the President in a fight.
The 77-year-old former leader made the brash comments while addressing a crowd at a rally in Waterloo, Iowa, on Saturday.
“He’s got a consultant somewhere — this is the worst consultant in politics — that thinks he looks good in a bathing suit, right?” Mr Trump began.
“He spends so much time at the beach. I mean, how do you do that?”
Mr Biden, 80, has previously been pictured in swimming trunks while holidaying at his beach house in Delaware.
Mr Trump went on to detail why he doesn’t partake in similar activity despite his body confidence.
Trump mocked for claim he has ‘much better body’ than Biden
Former President took a jab at how the pair would fare in a fight
Fox reporter suggests military aid to Israel could be affected by Tuberville’s intransigence
US military assistance to Israel could be affected by a Republican senator’s ongoing campaign to block hundreds of nominations and promotions for military officers, a Fox News reporter has suggested.
Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville has placed holds on over 300 nominations, blocking the Pentagon’s routine approval process, in response to the agency’s abortion policy.
Among the organisations affected is the US Navy, with a new Chief of Naval Operations still unconfirmed due to Mr Tuberville’s objections. Admiral Lisa Franchetti – who is expected to be confirmed – is among those held up by his stonewalling. In the aftermath of the Hamas attack on Israel, in which more than 700 people are believed to have died, the senator has said he will not drop his campaign.
Speaking on Fox News at the weekend, the station’s national security correspondent, Jennifer Griffin, said that she would expect some of the $2b of US weaponry caches held in Israel to be released to help replenish Israeli stockpiles, but that the US Senator’s action continued to impact military operations, including those of the navy.
RFK Jr announces independent 2024 run for White House
Robert F Kennedy Jr has announced he will end his run for the White House as a Democrat and instead become an independent 2024 presidential candidate.
“I’m here to declare myself an independent candidate for President of the United States,” the anti-vaxxer scion of America’s most famous political family said on Monday.
“But that’s not all, I’m here to join you and make a new Declaration of Independence for our entire nation,” Mr Kennedy added. “We declare independence from the corporations that have hijacked our government.”
Mr Kennedy originally positioned himself to run against Joe Biden, but the Democratic National Committee is not holding debates and is fully supporting the president’s run for a second term in the Oval Office.
Mr Kennedy made the official announcement at Philadelphia’s Independence Mall, with campaign signs reading “Declare your Independence”.
Continued:
RFK Jr ends Democratic bid for White House and will run as independent
Mr Kennedy made announcement at Philadelphia’s Independence Mall, with campaign signs reading ‘Declare your Independence’
ICYMI: Trump gets laugh for ‘Wayne’s World’ joke about good friend Putin
Donald Trump praised his “good friend” Vladimir Putin during a rambling speech at a campaign event in Iowa on Saturday.
Mr Trump repeated one of his favourite stories to the audience in Waterloo, claiming that the Russian president would not have invaded Ukraine on his watch.
“I said, ‘Vladimir, you and I are friends. We’re good friends. But if you go in, we’re gonna hit real hard’,” Mr Trump said.
“He said, ‘No way you would do that, there’s no way’. I said, ‘Way’,” drawing a laugh from the crowd as he appeared to mimic a line from the 1992 Mike Myers comedy Wayne’s World.
Read more:
Trump gets laugh at rally with Wayne’s World joke about his ‘good friend’ Putin
Former president repeated his fawning praise for Russian leader
Why Mar-a-Lago’s valuation matters
In her lawsuit against Trump, New York Attorney General Letitia James argued that Mar-a-Lago was one of multiple assets Trump overvalued in financial statements given to banks and others.
On those statements, Trump valued Mar-a-Lago as high as $739 million — a figure James said ignored deed restrictions requiring the property to be used as a social club — not a private home. Her lawyers have argued that in his financial statements, Trump should have valued Mar-a-Lago the same way the county does, based on its club status.
Trump’s financial statements, the New York lawyers wrote, valued the club “based on the false and misleading premise that it was an unrestricted residential plot of land that could be sold and used as a private home, which was clearly not the case.”
Trump’s lawyers have said no trickery was involved, and that banks probably didn’t rely on his financial statements anyway when determining whether to lend him money.
So how did Palm Beach County come up with such a low tax assessment?
The county gives Mar-a-Lago its current value for taxation of $37 million based on its annual net operating income as a club and not on its resale value as a home or its reconstruction cost. It is one of nine private clubs in the county taxed that way.
Becky Robinson, the tax assessor’s spokesperson, said that method is used because private clubs are so rarely sold or built, making it impossible to set their tax rates by comparing them to similar properties. Mar-a-Lago’s property tax bill will be $602,000 this year, county records show.
U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a South Florida Democrat, wrote the county saying if Trump claims Mar-a-Lago is worth $1 billion, he should be taxed accordingly. If Mar-a-Lago had a $1 billion assessed value, it’s property tax bill would be approximately $18 million.
Robinson said the county bases its assessments on the law and its formulas, not the value owners claim.
So what is Mar-a-Lago worth?
That’s hard to say. The biggest problem is there are no comparable properties. No one builds mansions in Palm Beach like Mar-a-Lago anymore and those that did exist were demolished long ago, broken up or turned into a museum.
Trump, in an April deposition, justified his belief that Mar-a-Lago could be worth $1 billion by comparing it to the price the Mona Lisa or a painting by Renoir would command — the ultra-wealthy will pay a premium to buy something that’s one-of-a-kind.
Eli Beracha, chair of Florida International University’s Hollo School of Real Estate, agreed it’s difficult to assess the value of any unique property. The fact that Trump owned Mar-a-Lago would likely increase its sale price.
“Some people are going to argue that not everyone likes Trump — some people would actually pay less because of that. ... But the high bidder is probably going to be a person who buys it because it belonged to Trump,” Beracha said.
Pulitzer said the rock-bottom price for Mar-a-Lago would be $300 million. Thomson said at least $600 million. If uber-billionaires got into a bidding war, they said, a sale of a billion dollars or more would be possible.
The much smaller Palm Beach compound once owned by the Kennedy political dynasty sold for $70 million three years ago.
What is Mar-a-Lago?
The 126-room, 62,500-square-foot (5,810-square-meter) mansion is Trump’s primary home. It is also a club, private beach resort, historical artifact and banquet hall with a ballroom that features gold leaf. It is where Trump stored government documents federal prosecutors say he took illegally after leaving office in 2021.
While Trump has long admitted using “truthful hyperbole” in his business dealings, he is not exaggerating when he calls Mar-a-Lago unique.
Built in 1927 by cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post and her second husband, financier E.F. Hutton, she gave the property its name — Spanish for “sea-to-lake” — because its 17 acres (7 hectares) stretch from the Atlantic Ocean to the Intracoastal Waterway.
Post kept the mansion after the couple’s divorce, using it to host opulent galas. In 1969, Mar-a-Lago was designated a National Historic Landmark.
Post, who died in 1973, bequeathed the property to the U.S. government as a winter get-away for presidents, but Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter never used it. The government, citing the high upkeep costs, returned it to Post’s foundation in 1981.
The property fell into disrepair. Trump bought it in 1985 for about $10 million, the equivalent of $30 million today. He invested heavily in its refurbishment.
By the early 1990s, however, Trump was in financial distress after several of his businesses flopped. He told Palm Beach town officials he couldn’t afford the $3 million annual upkeep, and proposed subdividing the property and building mansions. The town rejected the plan.
Negotiations continued and in 1993 the town agreed he could turn the estate into a private club, giving him cash flow he could use for maintenance. He built the ballroom, but signed away development rights.
The agreement limits the club to 500 members — the initiation fee is $500,000 with annual dues of $20,000.
Trump typically lives at Mar-a-Lago from October to May before summering in New Jersey.
Trump on trial: Is Mar-a-Lago really worth $1bn as former president claims?
How much is Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago worth? That’s been a point of contention after a New York judge ruled that the former president exaggerated the Florida property’s value when he said it’s worth at least $420 million and perhaps $1.5 billion.
Siding with New York’s attorney general in a lawsuit accusing Trump of grossly overvaluing his assets, Judge Arthur Engoron found that Trump consistently exaggerated Mar-a-Lago’s worth. He noted that one Trump estimate of the club’s value was 2,300% times the Palm Beach County tax appraiser’s valuations, which ranged from $18 million to $37 million.
But Palm Beach real estate agents who specialize in high-end properties scoffed at the idea that the estate could be worth that little, in the unlikely event Trump ever sold.
“Ludicrous,” agent Liza Pulitzer said about the judge citing the county’s tax appraisal as a benchmark. Homes a tenth the size of Mar-a-Lago on tiny inland lots sell for that in the Town of Palm Beach, a wealthy island enclave.
“The entire real estate community felt it was a joke when they saw that figure,” said Pulitzer, who works for the firm Brown Harris Stevens.
“That thing would get snapped up for hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars,” said Rob Thomson, owner of Waterfront Properties and a Mar-a-Lago member. “There is zero chance that it’s going to sell for $40 million or $50 million.”
In the ongoing trial over the lawsuit, though, what a private buyer might pay for a place like Mar-a-Lago isn’t the only factor in determining whether Trump is liable for fraud.
Haley schooled over false claims tying Hamas attack to $6bn Iran deal
Former UN Ambassador and GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley has joined a chorus of Republicans accusing Iran of funding a terror attack against Israel despite there being no evidence to support their claims.
Republicans have been pushing the narrative as a way to tie the attack in Israel to Joe Biden.
Their claim goes like this: Joe Biden gave Iran $6bn to facilitate a prisoner exchange; Iran then used that money to fund Hamas‘s Saturday attack on Israel that left hundreds dead and wounded.
NBC News’ Kristen Welker challenged that narrative during an interview on Sunday with Ms Haley on Meet the Press.
Earlier in the show, Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured the public that the money given to Iran in the prisoner swap was frozen, and has remained frozen, until Iran withdraws it for use in humanitarian endeavors.
Read more...
Anchor schools Nikki Haley over false claims tying Hamas attack to $6bn Iran deal
The US Treasury monitors the $6bn the US paid to Iran, and none of it was used to fund Hamas
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies