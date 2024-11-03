Watch live: Trump campaigns in Pennsylvania as shock poll puts Harris ahead in Iowa

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Watch live as Donald Trump holds a rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania, on Sunday (3 November) as a shock poll put Kamala Harris ahead in Iowa.

The vice president has surpassed her Republican opponent in a new poll in a state he easily won in 2016 and 2020.

Mr Trump's campaign has criticised the Selzer poll for the Des Moines Register newspaper, which found that women and older voters were responsible for the remarkable turnaround.

It found that in 808 likely voters, who were surveyed between October 28 and 31, Harris led Trump 47-44 per cent.

This was within the 3.4 percentage point margin of error, but it marked a change from a September Iowa poll that had Mr Trump with a 4-point lead, the newspaper reported.

The former president's team pointed to another poll the same day that gave the Republican a ten-point lead in the same state.

Mr Trump's rally comes after he welcomed a shout from a supporter during an event in Greensboro, North Carolina, that Ms Harris "worked on a corner."

He was repeating accusations that his Democratic opponent never worked at a McDonald's, to which a person in the audience responded that she "worked on a corner."

Mr Trump then laughed, declaring: "This place is amazing."

Meanwhile, his opponent poked fun at his garbage truck struggles as she made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live.