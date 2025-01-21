Watch live: President Donald Trump and JD Vance attend prayers after presidential inauguration
Watch live as Donald Trump and JD Vance attend a national prayer service on Tuesday, 21 January, one day after the Republican was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States.
The pair will attend the event at Washington National Cathedral for a traditional prayer service held the morning after the ceremony.
Mr Trump signed a deluge of executive orders on Monday night, just hours after being sworn in.
He delivered an address that both chastized Joe Biden’s outgoing administration and promised a new “golden age of America”.
On immigration, Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border, ended birthright citizenship, designated Central America’s cartels as terrorist organizations, reinstated his “Remain in Mexico” policy and ended “catch and release” practices.
He also pardoned 1,500 “J6 hostages”, withdrew the U.S. from the World Health Organization and Paris climate accord, affirmed that the government recognizes only two genders, renamed the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska’s Mount Denali, overturned 78 Biden-era regulations, froze federal hiring and postponed the implementation of a law banning Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok for 75 days.