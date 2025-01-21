Trump signs order delaying TikTok ban for 75 days

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US president Donald Trump signed a new executive order on Monday delaying the enforcement of a ban on the popular social media platformTikTok by 75 days.

Last week the US Supreme Court ruled in favour of a law that barred TikTok from US consumers after former president Joe Biden signed a legislation in April requiring TikTok to either be sold by its owner – Chinese company ByteDance – or face a ban.

The short video platform, used by 170 million Americans, was briefly taken offline for US users on Saturday.

A message on the app for users hinted that the new US president would “work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office”.

Mr Trump said he would not hold TikTok’s technology partners, including Apple and Google, liable for continuing to make the app available until he signed the order.

The app restored access to its US users on Sunday and thanked the president for his assurances.

US President Donald Trump speaks to journalists about TikTok as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC

On Monday, the new US president directed the attorney general to not enforce the law “to permit my administration an opportunity to determine the appropriate course of action with respect to TikTok”.

His new order instructed the Department of Justice to “not take any action to enforce the Act or impose any penalties against any entity for any noncompliance with the Act” for the next 75 days, “including the period of time from 19 January 2025, to the signing of this order”.

“I intend to consult with my advisors, including the heads of relevant departments and agencies on the national security concerns posed by TikTok, and to pursue a resolution that protects national security while saving a platform used by 170 million Americans,” Mr Trump said.

“My administration must also review sensitive intelligence related to those concerns and evaluate the sufficiency of mitigation measures TikTok has taken to date,” the order, issued by the White House, noted.

Mr Trump, who had initially called for a ban on TikTok in 2020, told reporters on Monday that he changed his mind as he “got to use” the platform, adding that he aimed to give its parent company ByteDance more time to find a suitable buyer.

The president said he “could see” the US government taking a 50 per cent stake in TikTok, with this stake allowing the US to potentially police the site.

“And remember, TikTok is largely about kids, young kids. If China is going to get information about young kids out of it, to be honest, I think we have bigger problems than that,” the 47th US president said.