Trump launches fresh attack on Nikki Haley with latest insult

Donald Trump has gone after Fox News and 2024 contender Nikki Haley, as the former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor has risen to second place behind the former president in the early primary states of New Hampshire and in her home state of South Carolina.

“Fox has totally given up on Ron DeSanctimonious, and is on their next ‘journey’ pushing Nikki ‘Birdbrain’ Haley, who stated loudly and often that ‘President TRUMP was a GREAT President, and I would NEVER run against him,’” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday morning.

“Well, so much for that! Fox & Friends just put on a hand picked Haley acolyte who absolutely gushed Birdbrain. It was really something to behold, so obvious and lame,” he added. “Oh well, we took out Ron, a far less talented person than people originally believed, Crooked Joe is down to ‘us’ by 11 Points, and now we have to focus on one of the most overrated people I know, Nikki.”

“This reminds me of 2016 all over again, when Globalist Murdoch pushed Jeb, and all others, as they fell like flies. After beating Hillary, he then called me and said, ‘Hi, what a great win. So proud of you.’ Such sincerity!” he wrote. “But don’t worry? When Fox ratings drop still further, you can bet on the fact that they’ll be back - they really have no choice. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

This comes as Ms Haley has risen to second place behind Mr Trump in New Hampshire, according to a new poll of Republican primary voters by Suffolk University, The Boston Globe, and USA Today.

Ms Haley received the support of 19 per cent of likely primary voters, her highest numbers in the state so far in the 2024 campaign. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is in third place in the state at 10 per cent while all other candidates are in the single digits.

Ms Haley has seen an increase in the momentum of her campaign following her two debate appearances. In addition to New Hampshire, she has also increased her support in her home state of South Carolina, where she’s also now in second place behind Mr Trump.

Mr Trump attacked her using the moniker “birdbrain” following the second debate and his campaign reportedly sent a birdcage and birdseed to her hotel room. Ms Haley indicated on X that a handwritten note revealed that it supposedly was from the Trump campaign.

The Haley campaign believes that the increased attention from Mr Trump shows that he now sees her as a threat.

Haley campaign manager Betsy Ankney said in a statement that the behaviour was “weird, creepy and desperate,” according to The New York Times.“It’s more proof that it’s time to leave the drama behind.”