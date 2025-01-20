Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The hat of First Lady Melania Trump kept President Donald Trump at bay as he leaned in for a kiss shortly before he took the oath of office on Monday.

Melania Trump wore a wide-brimmed hat by Eric Javits as part of her Adam Lippes outfit. She wore a navy blue silk-and-wool overcoat and an ivory scarf by Lippes, 52, who became known as the youngest creative director at Oscar de la Renta before starting his own label.

The hat forced the Trumps to share an awkward air kiss as they grasped each other’s hands before the president took his seat next to Vice President J.D. Vance. Photos show Melania’s hat smushed against her husband’s face as he was unable to land the smooch.

Melania took her seat next to her son, Barron Trump, who took part in the ceremony alongside Trump’s other children, including Donald Jr, Eric, Ivanka and Tiffany.

open image in gallery Donald Trump greets his wife Melania Trump as he arrives for inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the US Capitol. Her huge hat kept him from landing the kiss at first. ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

But before Trump took to the podium for his inaugural speech, he finally managed to give his wife a kiss.

Becoming the first president since Grover Cleveland to enter office for a non-consecutive second term, Trump said he will return “to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success.”

“A tide of change is sweeping the country,” said Trump.

“We will move with purpose and speed to bring back hope, prosperity, safety, and peace for citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed for American citizens; January 20, 2025, is Liberation Day,” he added.

open image in gallery However after taking the oath, the new president was able to land a kiss on his wife’s cheek ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Trump claimed that he would set out to rebalance the scales of justice and that he would end what he has repeatedly called the “weaponization” of government.

“We now have a government that cannot manage a single crisis at home,” he claimed. “All of this will change starting today, and it will change very quickly.”

“As we gather today, our government confronts a crisis of trust,” he added. “For many years, a radical and corrupt establishment has extracted power and wealth from our citizens while the pillars of our society lay broken and seemingly in complete disrepair.”

“From this moment on, America’s decline is over,” said Trump.