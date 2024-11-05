Watch live: Donald Trump and Melania Trump cast votes in 2024 presidential election
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Warning: This live feed may contain misinformation that has not been independently verified.
Watch live as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his wife Melania are expected to cast their vote in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, 5 November.
The former US president was pictured wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat as he entered the polling station.
American voters are heading to the polls on Election Day after Kamala Harris and Mr Trump made their final pitches on Monday, the last full day of campaigning.
The Republican former president chose to close out his final rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with personal attacks on Harris, former House speaker Nancy Pelosi and their fellow California Democrat Adam Schiff, as well as his own former White House chief of staff General John Kelly, who recently labelled him a “fascist”.
Trump, who received a last-minute endorsement from influential podcaster Joe Rogan, was late on stage and only finished speaking at 2.09am, looking exhausted.
The Democrat was joined in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, by Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey, Ricky Martin and The Roots while Katy Perry and Christina Aguilera supported her in Pittsburgh and Las Vegas, respectively.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments