Watch live: Marco Rubio addresses State Department as Donald Trump's Secretary of State
Watch live as Marco Rubio, Donald Trump's new Secretary of State, delivers remarks to employees at the Department of State upon his arrival after he was sworn into office.
The Florida Senator, 53, became the first of the president's cabinet nominees to be sworn into office on Tuesday, 21 January, following Mr Trump's inauguration.
In a speech shortly after his swearing-in, Mr Rubio emphasized that US foreign policy under Trump will put American needs first.
"[Trump's] primary promise when it comes to foreign policy is that the priority of the United States Department of State will be the United States, it will be furthering the national interest of this country," Rubio said after he was sworn into office by vice president JD Vance.
He added that another of Trump's foreign policy goals will be "the promotion of peace. Of course, peace through strength, peace and always without abandoning our values."
Additional votes on other Trump nominees were expected this week.