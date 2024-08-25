✕ Close Related video: Trump claims Barack and Michelle Obama were nasty to him

Donald Trump has once again shared an image seemingly generated by artificial intelligence on his Truth Social account, this time of himself riding a lion with the caption: “There is only one president who can make America great again.”

The bizarre post comes as a new YouGov poll sees Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, outperforming the former president in a series of apolitical contexts.

For instance, more Americans believe Harris would win a cooking competition as well as a dance-off. The VP is also considered to be better at handling spicy food and to be the better dresser.

She’s also “more likely to remember birthdays, keep a secret, and give better relationship advice,” according to YouGov.

This comes after Trump took the stage at an event in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday, where he was joined by Robert F Kennedy Jr.

The independent candidate suspended his presidential campaign earlier that same day and announced his support for Trump, slamming Democrats and baselessly claiming a vast media conspiracy to elect Harris.