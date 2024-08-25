Trump v Harris live: Trump posts AI photo of himself riding a lion while Kamala dominates personality poll
Vice president seen by Americans as the better cook, dancer, dresser, and handler of spicy food, poll finds
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Donald Trump has once again shared an image seemingly generated by artificial intelligence on his Truth Social account, this time of himself riding a lion with the caption: “There is only one president who can make America great again.”
The bizarre post comes as a new YouGov poll sees Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, outperforming the former president in a series of apolitical contexts.
For instance, more Americans believe Harris would win a cooking competition as well as a dance-off. The VP is also considered to be better at handling spicy food and to be the better dresser.
She’s also “more likely to remember birthdays, keep a secret, and give better relationship advice,” according to YouGov.
This comes after Trump took the stage at an event in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday, where he was joined by Robert F Kennedy Jr.
The independent candidate suspended his presidential campaign earlier that same day and announced his support for Trump, slamming Democrats and baselessly claiming a vast media conspiracy to elect Harris.
Watch out JD Vance, these are the cities with the most childless cat ladies
Republican VP candidate JD Vance might want to stop insulting childless cat ladies.
Pittsburgh – in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania where Trump is losing his lead – ranked as the top city for most single women who own cats, according to an analysis by The Independent.
In a 2021 interview, Vance complained that the country was being run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies” – including Kamala Harris – “who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”
That quote came back to haunt him after Donald Trump nominated him as his running partner, and the line quickly went viral.
Watch out JD Vance, these are the cities with the most childless cat ladies
Pittsburgh is the city with the most childless cat ladies, while Washington D.C., New York City, Baltimore and Chicago round out The Independent’s top five list
Schumer says Harris’s first time homebuyer policy is ‘manna from heaven'
Barron Trump is off to college this fall, along with his Secret Service agent
Barron Trump, the youngest of Donald Trump’s children, is embarking on one of the first big adventures of adulthood this fall: moving away to college.
The 18-year-old, having just graduated from Florida’s prestigious Oxbridge Academy, will study in New York, his father revealed this week. The exact university remains unknown but NYU, Columbia and Cornell are all possible contenders.
Barron will now join a long line of young adults to attend school with the weight of their parents’ presidential legacies on their shoulders — and Secret Service agents watching their every move.
How will the Secret Service protect Barron Trump as he attends college this fall?
Barron Trump will attend college in an era when social media poses a greater threat than ever, to both his safety and privacy, Katie Hawkinson reports
Lindsey Graham calls DNC ‘hatefest full of insults’
Brittany Mahomes hits back at haters amid uproar over liking Trump’s Instagram
Brittany Mahomes is clapping back at her haters after she received backlash for liking one of former president Donald Trump’s posts on Instagram.
On August 13, the 78-year-old, who was charged and convicted on 34 counts of falsification of business records in the first degree, took to his social media page to promote his campaign as the Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election. Trump shared an overview of his “GOP Platform,” engaging his supporters and one celebrity.
Brittany, wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, was one of Trump’s viewers who liked the Instagram post. Eagle-eyed netizens saw the 28-year-old mother’s Instagram handle pop up next to the number of people who favorited the post.
Brittany Mahomes hits back at haters amid uproar over liking Trump’s Instagram
‘I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult you have to have some deep-rooted issues,’ Brittany writes
Republican group cites notorious Dred Scott ruling as reason Kamala Harris can’t be president
The National Federation of Republican Assemblies (NFRA) has cited the infamous 1857 Dred Scott Supreme Court decision, which stated that enslaved people weren’t citizens, to argue that Vice President Kamala Harris is ineligible to run for president according to the Constitution.
The group also challenged the right of Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley to appear on Republican primary ballots.
The Republican group’s platform and policy document noted that “The Constitutional qualifications of Presidential eligibility” states that “No person except a natural born Citizen, shall be eligible, or a Citizen of the United States, at the time of Adoption of this Constitution, shall be eligible to the Office of President.”
Republican group cites Dred Scott ruling as reason Kamala Harris can’t be president
Group also challenged right of Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley to appear on Republican primary ballots
Foo Fighters issue curt response to Trump’s use of their hit ‘My Hero’ at Arizona rally
Foo Fighters say they did not authorize Donald Trump’s use of their hit track “My Hero” at a rally in which he received the endorsement of political rival-turned-backer Robert F Kennedy Jr.
The US rock band said they were not asked for permission over the song’s use and “would not have granted it” if they had.
Kennedy, who suspended his campaign as an independent presidential candidate on Friday, joined Trump onstage in Arizona, as pyrotechnics blasted and the Foos song played.
Foo Fighters issue curt response to Trump’s use of hit ‘My Hero’ in Arizona
The US rock band said they were not asked for permission over the song’s use and ‘would not have granted it’ if they had
Trump promises to release all JFK assassination files as RFK Jr endorses him
Former President Donald Trump has vowed to task a presidential commission to release all the files related to the 1963 assassination of President John F Kennedy.
Trump made the announcement alongside Kennedy’s nephew Robert F Kennedy Jr at a campaign rally in Arizona on Friday.
The Republican presidential candidate said that if he’s elected to a second term, he would establish an independent presidential commission on assassination attempts which would handle the release of the JFK files.
Trump promises to release all JFK assassination files as RFK Jr endorses him
Republican presidential nominee says he’ll establish independent presidential commission to look into assassination attempts if he’s elected to second term
RFK mentions Biden 11 times after praising RNC for not focusing on president
Robert F Kennedy Jr mentioned Joe Biden’s name eleven times in a speech moments after praising the RNC for not focusing on the US president.
The independent candidate abandoned his own presidential campaign on Friday 23 August and endorsed Republican Donald Trump, ending a bid he began as a Democrat trading on one of the most famous names in American politics.
During a press conference, he railed against chronic disease, “corruption” in health agencies, and the Democratic Party - focusing part of his attack on Mr Biden.
“In Chicago, Democratic speakers mentioned Donald Trump 147 times just on the first day, who needs a policy when you have Trump to hate?” he asked.
“In contrast, at the RNC, President Biden was mentioned only twice in four days.”
Trump to campaign in swing states
Donald Trump is set to campaign in a number of swing states in the upcoming week.
On Thursday, August 29, the former president is scheduled to appear at 3.30pm EDT in Potterville, Michigan to speak about the economy, inflation, and manufacturing, according to his campaign.
That same day, Trump will also host a town hall in La Crosse, Wisconsin at 6pm CDT.
The following day, Friday, August 30, Trump is set to hold a rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania at 4.30pm EDT.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments