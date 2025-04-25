Eubank Jr vs Benn weigh-in LIVE: Bitter rivals square off for final time ahead of grudge match

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn share intense staredown at final press conference

Chris Eubank Jr’s grudge match with Conor Benn is just over 24 hours away and the British rivals will face off one final time in today’s weigh-in ahead of tomorrow’s highly-anticipated fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The bout has been a long time coming, having initially been schedule to take place two-and-a-half years ago, only to be scuppered by Benn’s adverse drug-test results, and will finally happen more than 30 years after their fathers, Nigel Benn and Chris Sr, fought each other for the second and final time in a legendary contest.

February’s first press conference between Eubank Jr, 35, and Benn, 28, saw the former slap his rival with an egg, while the follow-up that week was without physical action, though it was still captivating.

Yesterday’s press conference was similarly enthralling, as Eubank Jr spoke deeply about his “pain”, including around the loss of his brother Sebastian and the poor state of his relationship with his father. It sets the stage for another fascinating head to head at today’s weigh-in.

Follow all the action from the weigh-in at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium below: