New poll shows Trump inching past Harris less than two weeks from election day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A new poll has found that former President Donald Trump has a small lead over Vice President Kamala Harris, less than two weeks ahead of November’s election.

A national Wall Street Journal poll found Trump leads Harris 47 to 45 percent. In August, the same pollster found that Harris was ahead by two points. The poll results included third-party and independent candidates. However, both Trump’s and Harris’s poll leads have been within the margin of error.

Voters now have a more positive view of Trump’s agenda and job performance, according to the most recent Journal poll. At the same time, views of Harris have become more negative since August, when equal numbers among the electorate viewed her favorably and unfavorably.

In the most recent Journal poll, 53 percent said they had an unfavorable view of Harris, compared to 45 percent who said they had a favorable view.

Donald Trump delivers remarks as he visits a neighborhood affected by Hurricane Helene on October 21 in Swannanoa, North Carolina. A new national poll shows him ahead of Harris less than two weeks before the election ( Getty Images )

Harris also received her worst job performance rating as vice president since July, with 42 percent approving and 54 percent disapproving of how she does the job.

Meanwhile, voters now see Trump in a better light and they remember his presidency in a more positive way than ever before in this election cycle. Fifty-two percent approve and 48 percent disapprove of his job performance while in the White House.

That puts him well ahead of Harris on job approval with a 4-point positive rating to Harris’s 12-point negative rating.

Voters also appear to be backing Trump when it comes to policy. More voters have a favorable view than unfavorable of Trump’s economic plans by a margin of 10 points, compared to Harris, whose plans are viewed more unfavorably by a margin of 4 points.

Trump and his associates have spent more than $378 milllion on ads since late August, according to the ad-tracking firm AdImpact, attempting to shape the public’s views of Harris, who’s a much less known figure.

Meanwhile, Harris and her backers have spent more than $625 million, trying to introduce her in an advantageous light.

The Journal poll was conducted by Republican pollster David Lee and Democrat Michael Bocian.

Harris also received her worst job performance rating as vice president since July, with 42 percent approving and 54 percent disapproving of how she does the job, the poll found ( AP )

Lee, who also does polling for the top PAC backing Trump, MAGA Inc., told the paper that “voters are finally getting to know her.”

“The definitional period is coming to an end, and more people are unhappy with what they have learned about her than what they know about President Trump,” he added.

Bocian noted that more voters in the survey saw Trump as “too extreme.” He added that Harris remains ahead as the best candidate to handle abortion. She retains a narrow lead when voters are asked who cares more about the middle class.

“If she can succeed in making this campaign about those images and issues first and foremost, while also continuing to make the case for who’s the best fighter for the middle class, she can win a very close race,” Bocian told The Journal.

He added that The Journal’s poll released earlier this month looking at the seven battleground states found that they were all close to tied, all within the margin of error.

“All signs point to a race that’s very much up in the air, and the last two weeks will determine who votes and who wins in a close race,” Bocian told the paper.