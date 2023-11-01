Donald Trump Jr testifies in New York fraud trial

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump Jr has stepped into the witness stand in a civil fraud trial in New York stemming from a blockbuster lawsuit that threatens the Trump family business and its vast real-estate empire.

The former president’s oldest son, in a dark blue suit and pink tie, is the first among his children to testify in the trial, now in the middle of its fifth week inside a Manhattan courtroom on 1 November.

Before he took office in January 2017, then-President-elect Trump named his sons Donald Jr and Eric to run his company.

Seven years later, the former president and his two oldest sons are co-defendants in a case that could collapse the family business. Eric Trump also is scheduled to testify this week. Mr Trump will take the stand on 6 November.

More than a dozen witnesses have been called to the witness stand within the first month of the trial, as the office of state Attorney General Letitia James prepares to rest its case with some of the biggest names yet on the stand.

Mr Trump’s adult sons have played central roles in the Trump Organization and its business throughout their father’s four years in the White House and in the chaotic aftermath.

Donald Jr was appointed as a trustee of his father’s trust when he took office, while Eric Trump – who has sat behind his father during his appearances in the courtroom – has effectively overseen daily control of the business.

The lawsuit from Ms James accuses both men of helping craft the Trump Organization’s statements of financial condition, the allegedly fraudulent documents at the centre of the case, though both men have denied their involvement.

In a taped deposition, Donald Jr claimed he had “no real involvement in the preparation of the statement of financial condition and don’t really remember ever working on it with anyone.”

He testified that accountants and other Trump Organization employees would have more knowldge of such documents.

“Those people would have more intimate understanding of the specifics of those things. And whoever was bringing me a document, if it was more accounting, it was probably from accounting,” he said in previous testimony.

“If it was more legal, it would be from legal. And, ‘Hey, are we okay signing this document? Do you believe it to be honest and accurate?’ And if they were okay with it, they’d have much more knowledge than I would ever be able to amass, so I would sign it,” he added.

Ivanka Trump, who was removed as a defendant in the lawsuit earlier this year, will testify next week – two days after her father will be called to the witness stand.

Last week, Mr Trump – who has sat with his attorneys and watched proceedings from the defence table over seven days over the last five weeks – was fined a second time for violating the court’s gag order. He abruptly left the courtroom last week after his attorney failed to convince a judge to issue a ruling from the bench in his favour.

It is unlikely he will return to watch his children’s testimony.

His three oldest children are likely to discuss their relationships to the former president and the business, as counsel with the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James bring home arguments that the Trump family and its chief associates inflated Mr Trump’s net worth and assets to fraudulently obtain financial benefits over a decade, at least.

Judge Arthur Engoron already has determined that a trial is not necessary to prove the claims of fraud outlined across more than 200 pages in Ms James’s complaint filed last year.

Following testimony from the Trump family, the attorney general is expected to hand the case over to the defense. Judge Engoron is allowing the trial to last through the weekend before Christmas.

Trump Jr, meanwhile, has spent recent days raging against familiar right-wing grievances, Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden’s administration on his social media pages and his podcast.

Moments before Wednesday’s hearing, the former president once again lashed out at Judge Engoron after he fined the former president a second time for violating the court’s gag order last week.

Mr Trump, who has relied on the courthouse and the press pen to spout off on the case and raise millions of dollars, has not returned to court since.

“Engoron is crazy, totally unhinged, and dangerous,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Our Judicial System has gone to HELL.”