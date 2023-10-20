Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump has attacked Joe Biden’s “deadly combination of incompetence, radicalism and weakness” ahead of the president’s address to the nation to discuss the US response to the Hamas “terrorist attacks” against Israel and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

A scathing statement put out by the Trump campaign on Thursday said that Mr Biden was responsible for the “horrific catastrophes” taking place around the world, and said his credibility was “shot”.

The president’s speech comes less than a day after he visited Tel Aviv, where he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet 10 days after terror attacks by Hamas left more than 1,000 Israelis dead and hundreds of hostages taken captive by the militant group.

Mr Biden has rarely used the Oval Office to make speeches during his time as president.

“The horrific catastrophes taking place in Israel as well as the chaos on our Southern Border and in hotspot after hotspot around the world, all have one thing in common: they were caused by Crooked Joe Biden’s deadly combination of incompetence, radicalism, and weakness,” The Trump campaign statement said.

“When Biden gives his Oval Office address tonight, he is desperately hoping Americans will forget that it’s Biden himself who is responsible for these disasters.

“As America stumbles ever closer to World War III, Joe Biden is Neville Chamberlain trying to pose as Winston Churchill. He is an arsonist promising to rescue us from the world he set on fire.

“Europe and the Middle East are ablaze because of Crooked Joe Biden’s failed presidency. His credibility is shot, and our enemies and allies alike regard him as a pathetic joke.”

The statement called for a return to Trump policies of defunding enemies of Israel, including Hamas and its “terrorist sponsor, Iran”.

It added that Mr Trump had “repeatedly” called for “100 per cent” support for Israel – which it described as “one of our closest and most cherished allies” – against the “evil terrorist attacks”.

“If Biden’s speech does not include absolute commitments to economically isolate the Iranian regime and support the Israelis in defeating, dismantling, and permanently destroying the terrorist group Hamas, then Joe Biden does not stand with Israel,” the statement said.

“He funds and finances the barbarians who slaughter Israeli men, women, children, and infants, and he supports those who are committed to eradicating the Jewish state from the face of the earth.

“This is no time for weakness and neutrality. Joe Biden’s appeasement of Iran and Hamas must end.”

In his speech, Mr Biden argued that US support for Ukraine and Israel are linked to a wider goal of protecting democracies around the world from aggression.

He said Hamas’s threats against Israel are similar to the Russian threat against Ukraine because they share an authoritarian character. “They both want to completely annihilate a neighbouring democracy,” the president said.

“If we walk away and let Putin erase Ukraine’s independence, would-be aggressors around the world would be embolded to try the same,” Mr Biden continued, arguing that regional powers like Iran could take similar actions in the Middle East.

He added that freeing Israeli and American hostages in Hamas custody was a top priority, and that the US was “pursuing every avenue” to bring loved ones home.

“As president there is no higher priority for me than the safety of Americans held hostage,” Mr Biden said.