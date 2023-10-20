Watch in full: Biden delivers Oval Office address after Israel visit

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch Joe Biden‘s address from the Oval Office on Thursday 19 October, address as Israel-Hamas war continues.

The US president said he was asking Congress to approve an “urgent budget request” including essential defence aid to Ukraine and Israel, casting both countries’ respective wars against Hamas and Russia as part of a struggle against enemies of democracy who will be emboldened if the US withdraws support.

Mr Biden’s address came less than a day after he visited Tel Aviv, where he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet 10 days after terror attacks by Hamas left more than 1,000 Israelis dead and hundreds of hostages taken captive by the militant group.

Mr Biden has rarely used the Oval Office to make speeches during his time as president.