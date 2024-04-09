Read the jury questionnaire for the Trump hush money trial in full
‘The Court has modified some questions and excluded others. The resulting questionnaire is broad and exhaustive,’ judge writes in letter to defence team and prosecution
Former president Donald Trump looks set to go to trial in his hush money case in Manhattan after Judge Juan Merchan wrote to both sides about the jury selection.
On Monday, the judge wrote a letter to the legal team for Mr Trump as well as the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, which included the full questionnaire.
“The Court has closely scrutinized all of the proposed questions submitted by both parties, including those which the parties have agreed to. Guided by settled legal authority... the Court has modified some questions and excluded others. The resulting questionnaire is broad and exhaustive,” the judge wrote.
The questionnaire, which begins on page 11 of the 17-page document, includes 42 questions, as well as several sub-questions, such as if a prospective juror is a Democrat or a Republican, or if they’re a member of the Proud Boys, the QAnon movement, or Antifa.
Jury selection is set to begin on Monday 15 April.
The charges in the case regard the falsification of business records to hide a hush money payment to adult actor Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election.
