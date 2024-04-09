✕ Close Related video: SNL shares wild theory about Trump’s claim Biden took cocaine

Donald Trump has lost a last-ditch bid to delay his hush money trial just days before the 15 April start date.

The former president had argued that the trial should be postponed while he fights to change the venue to move the case out of Manhattan.

On Monday, a state appeals court judge rejected his argument. The court will also hear arguments on Mr Trump’s attempts to lift the gag order on Tuesday.

The former president has made a series of last-ditch efforts to stall his first of four criminal trials, including suing New York Justice Juan Merchan on Monday.

That same day, the judge released the jury questionnaire for the case – revealing it includes questions asking prospective jurors if they ever supported or belonged to the QAnon movement or the Proud Boys.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has also released a video on Truth Social announcing his policy on abortion. He boasted about being responsible for ending Roe v Wade, made false claims about the Democrats’ position on the subject, and said that he supported IVF. In not pushing for a national abortion ban, Mr Trump has disappointed figures on the right including Senator Lindsey Graham.